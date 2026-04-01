Chelsea legend Joe Cole has explained why he thinks England boss Thomas Tuchel needs to snub Arsenal star Bukayo Saka to “win the World Cup”.

The March international break has concluded with England failing to win friendlies against Uruguay or Japan.

Head coach Tuchel experimented with a false nine system and a host of back-up players, though the Three Lions drew 1-1 against Uruguay and were beaten 1-0 by Japan.

England struggled without Harry Kane and the Status Quo likely remains after players on the fringe failed to take their chances during this break. They remain among the World Cup favorites, though.

Cole thinks England can win the World Cup this summer, and he has encouraged Man City’s Nico O’Reilly to start over Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall.

“Right, this is my England team for the World Cup,” Cole said on The Dressing Room podcast.

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“I’m going Jordan Pickford in goal. Reece James, Marc Guehi, John Stones – I would have liked him to have played more games of football this season but you need experience at the World Cup and he’s massively experienced.

“You always have that fear of him breaking down but maybe it will work because he’s fresh, knows what he’s doing and brings experience.

“At left-back I do like Lewis Hall but I’m going with Nico O’Reilly because he gives that penetration going forward.

“Declan Rice starts in midfield and I’m going to go Elliot Anderson next to him. I would have Declan a bit deeper than where he plays for Arsenal – there’s a big push for him to play further forward but we’ve got so much already going forward.

“I would tell Declan that he’s the most crucial player on the pitch and he needs to marshal that midfield. If England are going to win the World Cup we’re going to have to be really good off the ball.”

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Cole also argued that it would help England to win the World Cup if Chelsea standout Cole Palmer starts over Saka.

“I would have Jude Bellingham as the No. 10 but if he isn’t performing, you can quite easily make a change there,” Cole added.

“I would have Cole Palmer coming in from the right like he’s been doing at Chelsea, releasing him up, and almost playing two number tens. A midfield of Rice, Anderson, Bellingham, Palmer has power, ability and goals.

“On the left I would start with Anthony Gordon over Marcus Rashford because he scores goals, he’s a warrior and he presses really well and has legs to run in behind and that will help Harry Kane if he’s dropping off sometimes.

“I think with that team we can control possession and win the World Cup.”

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