Arsenal fell at the final hurdle to Manchester City at Wembley

The international break is often a period of breath-holding for Premier League managers, and Mikel Arteta is currently navigating a particularly crowded treatment room at London Colney.

Following a series of withdrawals over the weekend, Arsenal are now managing the fitness of several key starters, with the medical team working to ensure a competitive squad remains available for a defining April schedule.

The most immediate concern surrounds Noni Madueke. The winger, who has been a standout performer since his move from Chelsea, was forced off during England’s Friday night fixture against Uruguay.

Following what has been described as a robust challenge, Madueke was later seen wearing a protective brace on his left knee.

While the FA confirmed he has returned to Arsenal with a knock, the sight of the winger limping through the mixed zone has led to a more cautious outlook on his immediate availability.

However, the news regarding other core members of the squad appears to lean more toward sensible workload management than long-term absence.

Both Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka have returned to the club for “medical assessment” after withdrawing from the England camp ahead of their friendly with Japan.

Rice had previously admitted to feeling “shattered” following a relentless run of domestic fixtures, and his return—alongside Saka—is widely viewed as a precautionary measure.

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With an FA Cup tie against Southampton and a Champions League quarter-final against Sporting CP on the horizon, Arsenal will be hopeful that this period of rest allows both players to feature in the coming weeks.

The defensive unit is also undergoing a period of recalibration. Both Gabriel and William Saliba played the full 90 minutes of the recent Carabao Cup final but have since been ruled out of their respective international fixtures.

Gabriel is managing “pain in his right knee,” while Saliba is dealing with a “recurring pain in his left ankle” that the French Football Federation suggests requires a “minimum rest period of ten days.”

If that timeline holds, Saliba should be in contention for a return just as the domestic season resumes.

While the absence of Eberechi Eze, who is facing around a month out with a calf injury, is a confirmed blow, there is growing optimism elsewhere.

Club captain Martin Odegaard is reportedly “within reach” of a return after a month on the sidelines with a knee injury, having focused his recovery on being fit for the April 4 trip to Southampton.

Similarly, Jurrien Timber and Leandro Trossard remained with the club over the break to continue their own rehabilitation, with both expected to be available for the upcoming FA Cup clash.

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