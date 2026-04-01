Arsenal are weighing up whether to move for a striker who’d likely become the most expensive teenager in Premier League history if arriving, a reliable source has confirmed.

Mikel Arteta continues to publicly insist he’s happy with the progress Viktor Gyokeres is making in his debut season. Nevertheless, it cannot be argued that much more was expected from the frontman who operated at roughly a goal-per-game with former club Sporting CP.

It’s no secret Arsenal are in the market for another new striker at season’s end. The pertinent question is, will the new man push Gyokeres out of the starting eleven, or will he arrive as an understudy?

Multiple reports in Spain back in late-March talked up Arsenal’s interest in Bayer Leverkusen hotshot, Christian Kofane. There were even suggestions Arsenal had tested the waters with an opening offer worth €50m / £43m.

While those claims were obviously premature, the latest out of Germany suggests there is something to the story.

According to Sky Germany reporter, Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal’s interest in the 19-year-old can now be verified, along with the sum he’ll cost.

He wrote on X: ‘Arsenal are monitoring Christian Kofane. The 19 y/o talented striker impressed in the Champions League Round of 16.

‘Several other top English clubs are also interested, and Real Madrid have been keeping an eye on him as well.

‘Bayer 04 Leverkusen are demanding €60-70 million for a summer transfer. Top transfer by Rolfes/Falkenberg. Both are in good contact with agent Eric Depolo.’

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Kofane played the full 90 minutes in each of Leverkusen’s UCL Round of 16 ties with Arsenal. He didn’t find the net in either contest, though has seemingly made an impression on Arsenal chiefs.

If Leverkusen get their way and Kofane moves for the top end of that €60m-€70m price range, the Cameroon international would become the most expensive teenage signing in Premier League history. That’s assuming he moved before he turns 20 in late-July, of course.

The record currently belongs to Leny Yoro by way of his €70m switch from Lille to Manchester United in 2024. However, €8m of that sum is made up of add-ons, some of which may never be paid.

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Kofane has returned figures of seven goals and eight assists this term, which on the surface, might not sound overly impressive.

But it’s important to remember he’s still only 19 years old, while a healthy portion of his 39 appearances this term have come from the substitutes bench.

His minutes total of 1,745 means he’s returning figures of a goal contribution once every 116 minutes – impressive numbers for such a young player in a major European league.

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