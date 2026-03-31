Merson slams Rosenior for ‘wasting’ Chelsea star who Man Utd are trying to sign

Paul Merson insists Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer is being “wasted” under Liam Rosenior amid rumours Man Utd want to sign him in the summer.

The Blues are onto their second manager of the season as Rosenior replaced Enzo Maresca in January but Chelsea have not made any progress under their new head coach.

Chelsea are currently sixth in the Premier League after losing their last four matches in all competitions, including a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Everton last time out.

And Merson doesn’t think Rosenior is getting the most out of his Chelsea players, especially Palmer, who he thinks should be playing a central role.

Merson said on Sky Sports: “They’ve got to get back to Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, put Palmer in the No.10 and then put Estevao and Pedro Neto on the wings and put Joao Pedro up front.

“Get Palmer in the middle of the pitch where he can make things happen.

READ: Premier League player power rankings: Fernandes second, Haaland keeps falling as Casemiro rises

“At the moment, he’s playing out on the right, he gets the ball and he’s never ever going to run past the full-back. He’s not the quickest in the world.”

Merson added: “The fans want to see Estevao playing as well.

“He’s direct, he plays with no fear. I think he’s [Rosenior] got to go back to that and have a go against Manchester City.

“If he does that, I think they’ve got a chance but if he plays the two holding midfield players and puts Palmer out on the wing, I think Palmer is wasted.”

Arsenal legend Merson wasn’t shocked to see Enzo Fernandez once again flirt with a move to Real Madrid over the international break with Chelsea in danger of losing more of their best players unless they land Champions League football.

Merson continued: “That’s been happening over the last 30 or 40 years, players go away with their country to one of the local papers or magazines in their country and then it gets back to England.

“They then go, ‘I didn’t mean to say that!’, but it’s been happening for years and years.

“If Chelsea don’t get in the Champions League then there’s going to be a problem, players will want to leave.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

* ‘We’ll see’ – Second Chelsea star joins Enzo Fernandez in flirting with La Liga giants

* Cole Palmer ‘disillusioned’ at Chelsea as Man Utd prepare record £150m swoop

* Who will be next Chelsea manager after Liam Rosenior sack?

“Players want to play in the Champions League, they want to play on the big table, so, for me, these last seven games are so important, starting with Manchester City at home which is a difficult game.”

Merson reckons Chelsea could be tempted to sell Palmer in the summer amid reports Man Utd are ‘actively exploring’ a deal for the England international.

Merson said: “That’s the model, yeah, and that’s why they buy young players.

“They buy young players to sell them for more money and that will be the model because this team isn’t winning the Premier League.

“I’m a Chelsea fan and we’re not going to win the Premier League, we’re not set out to win the Premier League over 38 games.

“On any given Saturday they will beat someone, but they won’t do it over 38 games.

“For me, they need to change it, but if they get the right money, if they got £120m for Palmer when they bought him for £40m, I’d be shocked if they didn’t sell him.

“But they need to get in the Champions League and they’ve got to start playing him where he’s comfortable playing. On the right is a waste of time, he needs to play in the No.10 position and he’s as good as anyone around playing there.

“That would give him a chance of playing there for England as well if he gets back in that position.”