Man Utd ‘approached’ over Palmer transfer as they actively explore deal for ‘disillusioned’ Chelsea star

Cole Palmer has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd have been ‘approached’ by intermediaries over their interest in signing Cole Palmer from Chelsea in the summer, according to reports.

Since joining Chelsea in a bargain £40m deal from Man City in 2023, Palmer has contributed 46 goals and 20 assists in 88 Premier League appearances.

Those figures have attracted attention of the biggest clubs in world football but Palmer has had a quieter year, missing a lot of their games through injury.

Despite only starting 18 times in the Premier League this season, there are rumours that Man Utd are looking to make a move for the Chelsea superstar in the summer.

There was speculation in January that he is ‘unsettled’ at Stamford Bridge and that Palmer would consider leaving Chelsea for Man City if Pep Guardiola departs in the summer.

However, a report later than month indicated that Palmer ‘would be open to a sensational transfer to Manchester United’ in the summer with the Chelsea attacker ‘missing his hometown of Wythenshawe’.

READ: Why is the Ole era at Man Utd deemed a failure? Solskjaer was a success…

The Sun reignited the speculation on Sunday by claiming that Palmer has become ‘disillusioned’ at Chelsea and is prepared to consider a move to Man Utd over the summer.

And now our friends at TEAMtalk are claiming that Man Utd are ‘actively exploring’ a deal to sign Palmer and are ‘intrigued’ by the possibility of bringing him to Old Trafford.

The report adds: ‘Our sources indicate that intermediaries relating to the Chelsea attacker have been working behind the scenes to gauge interest from top clubs, suggesting a potential summer move could be on the horizon.’

Man Utd are one of the clubs that have been ‘approached’ and the Old Trafford hierarchy are looking to sign ‘a versatile forward’ in the summer.

The Red Devils are being kept informed about his current situation and the ‘primary issue is financial’ as Chelsea are likely to demand a fee in excess of £1oom, which could even rise as high as £150m.

READ: Romano: ‘Tonali to Man Utd and Anderson to Man City’ – but Arsenal ‘could join the conversation’

Sam Allardyce recently claimed that a move to Man Utd could be on in the summer if the Red Devils can afford to meet Chelsea’s asking price.

Allardyce said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast: “Chelsea will always sell at the right price, so it’s whether Manchester United have the money that they’d want for him Cole Palmer.

“It would be a big signing for United. He’s only 23 years old, so they’d get a good seven or eight years from him, maybe more if he looks after himself.

“He’s a particular talent who shone from day one at Chelsea. There has been a bit of a lull because of his injuries, but he’ll get back to the level he was at sooner rather than later.

“He’s a tremendous talent, but I do think Chelsea are always in a position to make profit off a player.”

Palmer has also been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid but former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor doubts they would want the Chelsea star.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “I don’t think they’d want him, Real Madrid.

“I don’t think they do. They players that they’ve got, (Arda) Guler, (Brahim) Diaz, they’ve got enough players in those positions.”

Agbonlahor added: “How about, just stay at Chelsea, get your head down and get your form back.

“How about that? When you’re not performing and not playing to your levels, then you want to leave?

“That’s not an option for me.”

READ NEXT: Euro giants conducting ‘live tests’ on Man Utd midfielder with Bernardo Silva also on their list