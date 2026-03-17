Arsenal or Man City? Joe Cole makes two Carabao Cup final predictions

Joe Cole has made his prediction ahead of the Carabao Cup final between Arsenal and Man City.

Chelsea legend Joe Cole is expecting “a bit of needle and a little bit of nastiness” as Arsenal take on Man City in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend.

The Gunners are nine points clear of the Citizens in the Premier League as the two clubs battle it out for the title in the final weeks of the season.

Arsenal still have to travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Man City next month, while the Citizens have a game in hand on Mikel Arteta’s side – but both clubs still have a chance of winning an unprecedented Quadruple this term.

The Gunners and Pep Guardiola’s men are still in the FA Cup, while both sides play the second legs of their Champions League last-16 clashes this week.

Arsenal and Man City will face each other in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, as both teams look to stay competitive in all competitions.

And now Cole has made two predictions ahead of the contest with the former Chelsea and England midfielder claiming he fancies Arsenal to win.

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Cole said on The Dressing Room podcast: “I’m not working on the Carabao Cup final but I’m going as a fan which I actually haven’t done for a long time.

“I fancy Arsenal, I think Arsenal beat them. Having watched Man City live, I fancy Arsenal – but it’s a great game for the neutral.

“I’ll make another prediction, I think there will be a bit of needle and a little bit of nastiness on the benches. There’s a lot of tension building at this point in the season so look out for that.”

Turning his attention to the title race, Cole added: “I was doing the West Ham-Man City game and we’re in the tunnel, the City players are behind me and Arsenal just scored.

“I’ve been in that situation when you’re waiting on a result and it does deflate you. I just can’t see Arsenal dropping that many points now.

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“If Man City win their game in hand it will be six points, then if City beat Arsenal it will be three points.

“But City have got to beat Arsenal and I can’t see that. Do you know what I mean?”

Despite Cole’s Arsenal prediction, Wayne Bridge and Carlton Cole are both backing Man City to win the first domestic trophy on offer.

Former West Ham striker Cole said: “I think Man City win it. They know it’s time, if they lose this I think they lose all hope of winning the league.

“So they’re going to have to put this one to bed. I’m going with Man City.”

Ex-Chelsea left-back Bridge added: “I’m going to go with Man City.

“We know it’s kind of almost over with the league but them getting a win here puts a bit more pressure on Arsenal. I’m living in hope.”

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