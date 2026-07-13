England v Argentina: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

England v Argentina in a World Cup semi-final – it doesn’t get much bigger than that given the history between the two nations both on and off the pitch.

Strap yourselves in for Wednesday night’s showdown in Atlanta.

The journey to this point hasn’t been straightforward for either. Argentina had to endure two bouts of extra-time (against Cape Verde and Switzerland) but their biggest escape from the brink came in the last-16 against Egypt when hauling themselves from 2-0 down with just over 10 minutes left to win 3-2. Conspiracy theorists believe they’ve had a helping hand but even the less cynical acknowledge a fair amount of fortune.

England have had to endure the altitude of Mexico City and the sapping heat of Miami to reach this stage. But helped by the brilliance of Jude Bellingham and the finishing of Harry Kane, Thomas Tuchel’s men have the chance to take revenge for Argentina’s ‘Hand of God’ victory in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals.

England v Argentina kick-off time

England v Argentina kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday (3pm local), July 15 at the Atlanta Stadium.

England v Argentina how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on BBC One, with coverage starting at 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

England team news

With yellow cards wiped, there are no longer any disciplinary concerns for Tuchel’s side.

Some of England’s substitutes made a strong impact against Norway so Reece James, Bukayo Saka and Djed Spence are all pushing for starting places.

James and Spence are both options for the right-back spot after Ezri Konsa was moved across to start there in the quarter-final, while Saka could come in for Noni Madueke on the right side of attack.

There’s also a chance James could also fill in for Declan Rice in centre midfield after the Arsenal skipper didn’t look himself against Norway after an illness; he was substituted at half-time.

Argentina team news

In the bid to start up front with Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez seems to have found favour over Lautaro Martinez.

Alvarez has started the last two knock-out games and surely sealed his place for the starting XI in this one with a brilliant curled effort in extra-time against Switzerland.

Martinez has come off the bench to assist against Egypt and kill off Switzerland with a late third in the last two games so he may stay in his super-sub role.

Facundo Medina and Nicolas Tagliafico will battle it out for the left-back role.

England v Argentina odds

England are the slight favourites at 6/4 to win in 90 minutes and secure a place in the World Cup final for the first time since 1966.

Argentina are 19/10 while The Draw is 2/1.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra-time and penalties into play, England are 4/5 to go through while Argentina are 11/10 to advance.

As for the outright betting, England are currently 18/5 to lift the World Cup, and Argentina are at 23/5.

The winner plays either France or Spain in the final.

England v Argentina prediction

It’s fair to say that this looks the weaker side of the draw and whoever wins will be underdogs to beat either France or Spain in the final.

Both England and Argentina have failed to impress for large chunks of matches but they have get-out-of-jail matchwinners and that’s priceless.

Remarkably, this is the first time Messi has faced England but, somewhat scarily, he’s netted 27 goals in 35 matches against English club sides.

Having already plundered eight goals in this World Cup, it’s hard to see him not making an impact so back the 10/11 for Messi to score or assist.

I’m happy to play Bellingham in this market too.

He’s 15/8 to either net again or set one up, while a double on both Messi and Bellingham to score or assist pays 9/2.

As for the outcome, get ready for a long night. The Draw after 90 minutes at 2/1 definitely appeals and, if you can stand the tension, back England to win on penalties at 8/1.