Argentina v Switzerland: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

After 79 minutes of their last-16 tie with Egypt, Argentina’s grip on the World Cup was down to a couple of fingers at most. But in an astonishing comeback, goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez turned the game on its head and kept the holders on track to become the first nation to retain the trophy since Brazil in 1962.

But the fallout from that five-goal thriller rumbles on with Egypt furious over decisions that went Argentina’s way. VAR ruled out a brilliant goal from Mostafa Ziko and, at the death, a passage of play saw Mo Salah denied a penalty before Argentina went straight up the other end to score their injury-time winner. Many believe Lionel Scaloni’s side are incredibly fortunate not to have crashed out.

Switzerland were also on the brink of elimination after Manuel Akanji blazed over their third kick in the shootout against Colombia following a tactical encounter that had ended 0-0 after 120 minutes. But Colombia missed twice and allowed the Swiss to make it through to the last eight of the World Cup for the first time in 72 years.

Argentina v Switzerland kick-off time

Argentina v Switzerland kicks off at 2am BST on Sunday (8pm local Saturday), July 12 at the Kansas City Stadium.

Argentina v Switzerland how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on ITV1, with coverage starting at 1.15am.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Argentina team news

With Messi automatically pencilled in, Scaloni must decide whether Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez partners him in attack.

Alvarez started against Egypt but Martinez came off the bench to set up Argentina’s last-gasp winner.

Facundo Medina and Nicolas Tagliafico will battle it out for the left-back role while Gonzalo Montiel is one booking away from a suspension so would miss a potential semi-final with England or Norway if he picks up a yellow.

Switzerland team news

Johan Manzambi’s attacking flair was missed in the game against Colombia and he’s a major doubt for this one too.

AC Milan’s Ardon Jashari is set to step in again if Manzambi, who scored three times in the group stage, doesn’t make it.

Michel Aebischer and Luca Jaquez are also doubts for the Swiss, who are yet to trail at any point during this World Cup.

Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria and Miro Muheim are all a booking away from suspension.

Argentina v Switzerland odds

Argentina are 4/6 favourites to win in 90 minutes and book their place in the semi-final.

Switzerland are the 4/1 underdogs while The Draw is 12/5.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra-time and penalties into play, Argentina are 1/3 to go through while Switzerland are 9/4 to advance.

The winner plays either England or Norway in the last four.

Argentina v Switzerland prediction

The feelings around Argentina run from the rather gentle ‘their name’s on the trophy’ to the more conspiratorial ‘the tournament’s rigged in their favour’.

VAR is many things but it can’t kick a football and Argentina’s second and third goals against Egypt were superb: Messi’s strike and Fernandez’s header.

Taken to extra time by Cape Verde in the previous round, Argentina are combining a mix of brilliance, luck and passion and that’s a cocktail that will be hard for the solid if uninspired Swiss to stop proving lethal.

That said, nothing is coming easily to Argentina in this World Cup, so perhaps their progression won’t be achieved without further twists and turns.

Argentina and Both Teams To Score at 10/3 is one option.

But it could be worth pushing the idea of drama to the max and backing Argentina to win on penalties at 10/1.

Of course, they won the 2022 final on penalties and their record in shootouts is superb.

They’ve been successful in 13 out of 19 compared to Switzerland’s two out of seven.