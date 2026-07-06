USA v Belgium: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

After Canada and Mexico were both knocked out, the USA are looking to become the only co-hosts to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

They won their group and then beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 to set up this last-16 tie with Belgium, who had to come from 2-0 down to beat Senegal 3-2 after extra-time.

The winner of this tie will travel to California to face either Portugal or Spain in the quarter-final.

USA v Belgium kick-off time

USA v Belgium kicks off at 1am BST (8pm Monday local) on Tuesday, July 7 at the Seattle Stadium.

USA v Belgium how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on BBC, with coverage starting at 12.45am.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

USA team news

Folarin Balogun netted the opening goal against Bosnia-Herzegovina before being shown a straight red card in the second half for a foul on Tarik Muharemovic.

But the striker will now be allowed to play against Belgium after FIFA announced that his automatic one-match ban has been suspended for a year.

Midfielder Cristian Roldan has missed the last two games with a muscle strain, while defender Mark McKenzie has been nursing a foot problem.

They have both been spotted in individual training ahead of this last-16 tie, although it remains to be seen if they will be named in the matchday squad.

Belgium team news

Belgium have used Charles De Ketelaere as a false nine in three of four World Cup matches as Romelu Lukaku has been building up his match fitness at this tournament.

But Lukaku came off the bench to get a goal and an assist in the final group game against New Zealand, before scoring the goal that sparked the comeback against Senegal.

Belgium’s all-time leading goalscorer will now be hoping for a place in the starting line-up, but he may have to settle for the super-sub role once again.

Defender Zino Debast is yet to feature at this World Cup due to a leg injury, but he is now back in training and could be named in the matchday squad against the USA.

USA v Belgium odds

The USA are 13/8 favourites to win in 90 minutes and move into the quarter-finals. Belgium are 15/8 while The Draw is 5/2.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra-time and penalties into play, the USA are 17/20 to go through. Belgium are 21/20 to advance.

In the outright market, both teams are way down the betting with the USA 45/1 and Belgium 75/1.

USA v Belgium predictions

Getting to the last 16 of the World Cup is nothing new for the United States, but it’s usually where their journey ends.

They have exited the competition in this round in each of their last three appearances at the tournament, including a 2-1 defeat to Belgium in 2014.

Tim Howard made a World Cup-record 16 saves before Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne found a way past the goalkeeper in extra-time.

While Lukaku and De Bruyne are still playing, the current Belgium side are a far-cry from the team that won in Brazil. In normal time, they have drawn three of their four games at this World Cup, and their only win was over New Zealand, who were the tournament’s lowest-ranked side.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, the USA are full of energy and dynamism, and they should defeat an ageing Belgian side, who had to play 120 minutes in the round of 32.

Belgium’s forwards are still capable of producing moments of brilliance, so we’re backing a USA win and both teams to score at 10/3.

Aside from their dead-rubber against Turkey, the USA have been in the lead at half-time in all of their other games at this World Cup. That leads us to back USA-USA in the Half-Time Full-Time market at 31/10.

The decision to allow Balogun to play in this game has been very controversial, and it all feels set up for the striker to net the decisive goal. He’s 11/2 to be the last goalscorer.