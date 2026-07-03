Paraguay v France: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

France beat Paraguay via a ‘Golden Goal’ at the last-16 stage of the 1998 World Cup. Laurent Blanc, who famously kissed goalkeeper Fabian Barthez’s bald head for luck at the start of each match, got the winner in the 114th minute in an era when the first goal in extra-time settled the contest there and then.

Fast forward 28 years and the two teams are set to meet again at the same stage. And, on the evidence witnessed so far, many now expect the same final outcome as when the French hosted the tournament in 1998: they beat Paraguay and go on to lift the trophy.

After cruising through the group with maximum points (just as they did in 1998), Didier Deschamps’ men put on an attacking masterclass to take down Sweden 3-0 in the last 32. Paraguay’s path to this stage has been far less simple. They bounced back from a 4-1 loss to co-hosts USA with a 1-0 win over Turkey and squeezed into the knockout phase after a 0-0 stalemate with Australia. And then came their big moment: knocking Germany out on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the last 32.

Paraguay v France kick-off time

Paraguay v France kicks off at 10pm BST on Saturday (5pm local), July 4 in Philadelphia.

Paraguay v France how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on BBC1, with coverage starting at 9.30pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Paraguay team news

Paraguay fans will be anxious for news on their brightest spark, Julio Enciso.

The former Brighton player nodded home the opener against Germany but was taken off after 57 minutes with what appeared a muscular injury.

Midfielder Diego Gomez was suspended for the Germany game after two yellow cards in the group phase but he’s available for selection here.

Sunderland defender Omar Alderete has been hit with a knee problem, so will be assessed nearer kick-off.

France team news

The French look a happy camp as shown by a delighted Kylian Mbappe running over to celebrate with his manager after scoring against Sweden, and then a smiling Didier Deschamps giving his star man the “we’re not worthy” treatment after taking him off near the end.

The only player who looked slightly miffed during the French love-in against Sweden was Rayan Cherki, who clearly wants more playing time. Will Deschamps give him a start here after cameos lasting three, 22, 25 and five minutes?

Inter forward Marcus Thuram continues to be troubled by a calf problem so Jean-Philippe Mateta is the most likely man to come on as sub if Mbappe is withdrawn at any point.

Paraguay v France odds

Tournament favourites France are as short as 1/5 to win in 90 minutes and book their place in the quarter-finals.

Paraguay are 14/1 underdogs, while The Draw is 6/1.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra-time and penalties into play, France are just 1/14 to go through while Paraguay are 10/1 to advance.

France started the 2026 World Cup as 9/2 joint-favourites with Spain to lift the trophy, but are now just 2/1.

Paraguay v France prediction

France also played Paraguay in the 1958 World Cup and thrashed them 7-3, with Just Fontaine scoring a hat-trick.

Fontaine’s haul of 13 goals remains a record for a single tournament, although Mbappe may just have it in his sights if he keeps turning on the style.

The Real Madrid man has six goals already and, overall, he’s netted 18 goals in his 18 World Cup appearances.

Mbappe is 3/1 to score two or more here, and that’s worth a go given that he’s already managed it three times in this tournament. This has been quite the World Cup for the game’s iconic strikers.

Bayern Munich playmaker Michael Olise has been the assists king so far, setting up five goals.

A Bet Builder on Mbappe to score and Olise to have another assist also pays 3/1.

It’s 7/2 for both Mbappe and Olise to score, which is another way of cashing in on French forward flair.