Spain v Austria: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Spain bounced back from a disappointing opening game at the 2026 World Cup to win their group and set up a round of 32 clash against Austria.

Austria finished second behind Argentina in their group but were on the brink of elimination before scoring a dramatic injury-time equaliser against Algeria in their final game.

The winner of this tie will then travel to Texas to face either Portugal or Croatia in the last 16.

Spain v Austria kick-off time

Spain v Austria kicks off at 8pm BST (noon local) on Thursday, July 2 at the Los Angeles Stadium.

Spain v Austria how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on BBC1, with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Spain team news

Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino both suffered injury issues after coming on as second-half substitutes during Spain’s 1-0 win over Uruguay.

Williams picked up a groin problem following a foul from Nicolas de la Cruz, while Pino landed awkwardly on his left shoulder in the closing stages of the match.

Both players are set to miss the round of 32 tie against Austria, but they’re still with the squad and could return later in the tournament if Spain progress.

Their attacking options have been boosted by the return of Victor Munoz, who has now recovered from a thigh injury. The new Liverpool signing is still expected to be on the bench, with Lamine Yamal and Alex Baena starting on the wings.

Rodri is reportedly dealing with an injury that will require surgery before the start of next season, but he will continue to play at the World Cup.

Austria team news

David Alaba set up Marko Arnautovic’s opening goal against Algeria, but they both came off in the second half after picking up knocks.

Austria head coach Ralf Rangnick played down the severity of the injuries at full time, and they should be available to face Spain.

If Arnautovic doesn’t pass a late fitness test, Sasa Kalajdzic will be hoping for a starting spot after coming off the bench to score a 96th-minute equaliser in the 3-3 draw with Algeria.

Tottenham centre-back Kevin Danso replaced Alaba against Algeria and will be ready to take his place again if required.

Despite suffering a broken jaw in the opening game against Jordan, right-back Stefan Posch has continued to play after getting a custom-fitted protective face mask.

Spain v Austria odds

Spain are strong 7/20 favourites to win in 90 minutes and book their place in the last 16. Austria are 10/1, while The Draw is 9/2.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra time and penalties into play, Spain are 1/7 to go through. Austria are 11/2 to advance to the last 16.

As for the outright betting, Spain are currently third favourites behind France and Argentina. They can be backed at 7/1, while Austria are out at 500/1.

Spain v Austria predictions

Spain haven’t won a knockout game at the World Cup since Andres Iniesta’s injury-time winner against the Netherlands in the 2010 final.

They went out in the group stage in 2014 before losing on penalties to Russia in 2018 and Morocco in 2022.

But this side have since won Euro 2024 and they are currently on a 34-match unbeaten run, just one shy of their national record of 35.

They may have been held to a surprise 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in the opening group game at this tournament, but that proved to be a wake-up call and they should be too strong for Austria.

Austria scored three goals against both Jordan and Algeria, but they were very ineffective in their 2-0 defeat to Argentina, where they had just one shot on target and recorded a total of 0.53 expected goals.

Spain are a similar level of opposition and they are yet to concede a single goal at this World Cup, so we’re backing a Spain win to nil at 1/1. A 2-0 Spain win is available at 11/2.

Lamine Yamal had his minutes carefully managed during the group stage as he recovered from a hamstring injury. But he should now be fully fit and will be looking to make his mark in his first World Cup knockout game.

The 18-year-old winger is 11/8 to score anytime.