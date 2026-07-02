Australia v Egypt: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Australia were considered outsiders to reach the knockout phase of the World Cup after being drawn in a tough Group D featuring co-hosts the United States, quietly-fancied Turkey and a Paraguay team that have gone on to knock out Germany.

But a 2-0 win over the Turks in their opening game turned those predictions upside down and despite defeat to the USA, a 0-0 draw with Paraguay was enough to send the Aussies through to the last 16 as runners-up.

Egypt faced an easier task on paper in Group G and ended unbeaten. They showed their mettle with a 1-1 draw against Belgium, came from a goal down to sink New Zealand 3-1 and then drew 1-1 with Iran. They finished on the same number of points as Belgium but had to settle for second place due to their inferior goal difference.

Australia v Egypt kick-off time

Australia v Egypt kicks off at 7pm BST (1pm local) on Friday, July 3 at the Dallas Stadium.

Australia v Egypt how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on BBC One, with coverage starting at 6.30pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Australia team news

The Socceroos had to make changes for their final group game against Paraguay with right-back Jacob Italiano suffering an adductor injury during training and winger Mat Leckie tweaking a hamstring.

Both have been ruled out for the rest of the tournament so Tony Popovic only has a 24-man squad to choose from.

Watford’s Nestory Irankunda, who scored in the opening win against Turkey, is proving a fan favourite but Popovic will need to decide if he prefers the 20-year-old as a starter or impact sub.

Egypt team news

Mo Salah’s fitness is dominating headlines in the Egyptian press.

The Pharaohs icon was pictured on the bench with an ice pack on his left hamstring after being taken off after 57 minutes against Iran and is understood to be undergoing an intense rehabilitation programme to be fit in time.

Left-back Ahmed Fatouh looks even less likely to make it due to a hamstring tear, while fellow defender Mohamed Abdelmonem will be assessed after suffering severe ankle bruising against Iran.

But centre-back Hossam Abdelmaguid should return to the squad after missing the against Iran due to concussion protocol, and Hamdy Fathy is back in training after a groin injury.

In midfield, Mohanad Lasheen will have to serve a one-match suspension after picking up two yellow cards in the group stage.

Australia v Egypt odds

The betting is fairly close but Egypt are the favourites at 7/5 to win in 90 minutes and book their place in the last 16.

Australia are 11/5 while The Draw is shorter than usual at 9/5.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra-time and penalties into play, Egypt are 8/11 to go through while Australia are 6/5 to advance.

A last-16 tie with Argentina or Cape Verde awaits the winner.

Australia v Egypt prediction

Australia have never won a knockout game at a World Cup. Egypt have never even reached this stage.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that the betting markets have a muddled feel that suggests a draw is a distinct possibility.

Salah’s fitness is obviously a factor but Egypt have other good forward options in Omar Marmoush, Trezeguet and Ziko.

Beyond perhaps catching Turkey cold in their opening game, Australia haven’t really impressed and Egypt should just about have enough to edge it.

Back Egypt to win by a one-goal margin at 11/4.

Marmoush is yet to score in this World Cup despite taking more shots than Salah. But he’s due and is their likely penalty taker if Salah doesn’t make it.

Back the Manchester City forward to score anytime at 13/5.