Argentina v Cape Verde: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Argentina continue their bid to win back-to-back World Cup titles when they face Cape Verde in a round-of-32 clash.

The reigning champions cruised through Group J with wins over Algeria, Austria and Jordan, while debutants Cape Verde have undoubtedly been one of the stories of the tournament so far.

They finished second in their group after draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, and the winner of this tie will face either Australia or Egypt in the last 16.

Argentina v Cape Verde kick-off time

Argentina v Cape Verde kicks off at 11pm BST (6pm local) on Friday, July 3 at Miami Stadium.

Argentina v Cape Verde how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on ITV1, with coverage starting at 10.15pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Argentina team news

Having won their group after just two games, Argentina rested key players and made a number of changes for their final group-stage game against Jordan.

Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago Almada, Lisandro Martinez, Nahuel Molina and Facundo Medina will all go back into the starting line-up against Cape Verde.

Cristian Romero missed the Jordan game due to a minor knee injury, but the centre-back has been training with his teammates and is expected to start alongside Martinez.

Cape Verde team news

Vozinha shot to prominence after making seven saves in the 0-0 draw with Spain, and the goalkeeper will continue between the sticks.

Sidny Lopes Cabral wasn’t involved in Cape Verde’s final group stage against Saudi Arabia as he served a one-match ban for picking up yellow cards against ⁠Spain and Uruguay.

The left-back can now return to the side against Argentina, but midfielder Telmo Arcanjo is considered 50:50 due to a hamstring injury. If he isn’t available, Deroy Duarte will keep his place in the team.

Jovane Cabral hasn’t featured since picking up a knock in the first game, and the winger remains a doubt for this tie. Garry Rodrigues replaced him against Uruguay, while Willy Semedo started against Saudi Arabia.

Argentina v Cape Verde odds

Argentina are unsurprisingly strong 2/11 favourites to win in 90 minutes and book their place in the last 16. Cape Verde are 22/1, while the draw is 37/5.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market, which also brings extra time and penalties into play, Argentina are 1/16 to go through. Cape Verde are 12/1 to advance to the last 16.

As for the outright betting, Argentina are currently second favourites behind France. They can be backed at 9/2, while Cape Verde are way out at 1000/1.

Argentina v Cape Verde predictions

Cape Verde produced one of the biggest World Cup shocks of recent times by holding Spain to a goalless draw in their opening game.

They will look to produce a repeat of that performance by defending deep in a compact shape, but keeping Argentina out will be an even bigger ask.

La Albiceleste have scored in 12 consecutive World Cup matches and are led by the tournament’s all-time top goalscorer in Lionel Messi.

Messi has scored six of their eight goals at this World Cup after netting a hat-trick against Algeria, a brace against Austria and a late free kick against Jordan.

The 39-year-old will feel at home in Miami – where he plays his club football – and should break the deadlock here. He’s 11/5 to be the first goalscorer.

We’re expecting him to get that goal in the first half to ease any nerves, and you can back Argentina-Argentina in the Half-Time Full-Time market at 4/7. They’re also 5/4 to win both halves.

Cape Verde have only scored two goals at the tournament so far, and one of them was the result of an error from Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

They won’t get any gifts from their opponents in this game, and we’re backing an Argentina win to nil at 4/7.