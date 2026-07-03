Colombia v Ghana: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Colombia reached the quarter-finals of the last World Cup to be held in the Americas (2014) and they’re on track to make a big mark on this year’s tournament too after topping Group K with seven points out of nine.

The Colombians beat Uzbekistan (3-1) and DR Congo (1-0) before having far the better of a 0-0 draw with Portugal. Colombia had 24 shots in that highly entertaining stalemate and thought they had won it in added time, but Davinson Sanchez was flagged offside after heading home from close range.

Ghana finished third in England’s Group L after a win, a draw and a loss. They came in that order too. The ‘Black Stars’ grabbed an injury-time winner against Panama, showed their defensive resilience by holding England to a goalless draw and were then edged out 2-1 by Croatia after conceding seven minutes from time.

Colombia v Ghana kick-off time

Colombia v Ghana kicks off at 2.30am BST (8.30pm local) on Saturday, July 4 at the Kansas City Stadium.

Colombia v Ghana how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on ITV1, with coverage starting at 2am.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Colombia team news

Colombia’s Argentine coach, Nestor Lorenzo, looks to have no real injury concerns so should be able to field his first-choice XI.

Luis Suarez started the final group game against Portugal on the bench after fitness concerns but the Sporting Lisbon striker, who was top scorer with 28 goals in the Portuguese top-flight last season, came on for the final 30 minutes and should be fit to start here.

Ghana team news

Ghana will hope their main attacking force, Antoine Semenyo, is given the all-clear after picking up an ankle injury against Croatia.

The Manchester City winger lasted the full 90 but felt pain later.

Benjamin Asare took over in goal at half-time of Ghana’s opener against Panama and has kept his spot between the sticks after some impressive performances.

But initial first-choice stopper Lawrence Ati-Zigi looks to have shaken off a niggle and is pushing for a return.

Colombia v Ghana odds

Colombia are big 1/2 favourites to win in 90 minutes and book their place in the last 16.

Ghana are 13/2 while The Draw is 3/1.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra-time and penalties into play, Colombia are just 2/9 to go through while Ghana are 7/2 to advance.

A last-16 tie with Switzerland awaits the winner.

Colombia v Ghana prediction

This is the first meeting between the two but other form lines back up the knee-jerk feeling that Colombia should make it through to the last 16.

The Tricolour have won each of their last four matches against African opposition, the 1-0 group win over DR Congo extending that streak, while Ghana have never won a World Cup game against South American opposition.

Carlos Queiroz’s Ghana are tough to break down and there must be slight concerns that Colombia managed just four goals in the group stage despite peppering their opponents with shots.

But all that helps narrow this one down when it comes to a prediction.

Colombia are very short in the basic win market, but backing them to win to nil at 13/10 is far more palatable.

Perhaps we can go further and back Colombia and Under 2.5 goals at 21/10. That gives 1-0 and 2-0 and they seem very likely outcomes given Ghana’s struggles to find the net (two goals so far) and Colombia’s strong defence (just one goal conceded in the group phase).

If giant defender Yerry Mina can score three goals at a World Cup (he did so in 2014), so can roving right-back Daniel Munoz.

The Crystal Palace man has two so far and has to be value at 7/1 to add another. Both were the first goal of the game so the 20/1 for Munoz to open the scoring definitely appeals too.