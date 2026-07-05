Mexico v England: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

England travel to the famous Estadio Azteca to take on World Cup co-hosts Mexico, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

El Tri made it four wins out of four at the tournament with a 2-0 victory over Ecuador in the round of 32, while a Harry Kane brace helped England come from behind to beat DR Congo.

The winner of this last-16 tie will travel to Miami to face either Brazil or Norway in the quarter-final.

Mexico v England kick-off time

Mexico v England kicks off at 1am BST (6pm Sunday local) on Monday, July 6 at the Estadio Azteca.

Mexico v England how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on BBC, with coverage starting at 12am.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Mexico team news

Mexico have no injury concerns for this game, allowing Javier Aguirre to select his strongest starting line-up.

Goalkeeper Raul Rangel is yet to concede a goal at this World Cup, and he is protected by a back four of Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez and Jesus Gallardo.

The 2-0 win over Ecuador saw Gilberto Mora become the second-youngest player to start a World Cup knockout match after Pele in 1958, and the 17-year-old should retain his place in midfield alongside Luis Romo and Erik Lira.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez leads the line for El Tri, while Roberto Alvarado and Julian Quinones will provide support from out wide.

England team news

Right-back remains a problem position for England, with Reece James and Jarrel Quansah both facing a race against time to prove their availability for this last-16 tie.

James has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, while Quansah came off with a twisted ankle in the 2-0 group-stage win over Panama.

Djed Spence started at right-back against DR Congo, but was partially culpable for the goal they conceded. He was substituted in the 70th minute, which saw Declan Rice and Ezri Konsa fill in at right-back for the closing stages.

If Tuchel decides to drop Spence, he may start Konsa at right-back and bring John Stones back into the team.

Rice has been managing a neural problem affecting his hamstring and lower back throughout the tournament, but he is still expected to start in midfield against Mexico.

Anthony Gordon made his case to start over Marcus Rashford after coming off the bench and registering two assists against DR Congo.

On the opposite wing, Noni Madueke could be replaced by his Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka, while Kane will continue to lead the line.

Mexico v England odds

England are 31/20 favourites to win in 90 minutes and move into the quarter-finals. Mexico are 9/4 while The Draw is 23/10.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra-time and penalties into play, England are 17/20 to go through. Mexico are 23/20 to advance.

In the outright market, England are currently fourth favourites to win the World Cup at 12/1. Mexico are a few places behind them at 30/1.

Mexico v England prediction

The build-up to this last-16 clash has been dominated by talk about Mexico’s record at the Estadio Azteca and how England’s players will deal with the altitude.

Mexico have won 70 and lost just two of their 89 competitive matches at the iconic stadium, which was the venue of England’s 1986 World Cup quarterfinal defeat against Diego Maradona’s Argentina.

It is also situated 2,240m above sea level and that altitude can impact athletic performance, especially when the players are not acclimatised to the conditions.

It gives the co-hosts a major advantage and they also have a raucous home crowd acting as their extra man, but England are still the stronger side on paper.

Mexico may have four clean sheets but they have not yet faced a striker of Kane’s calibre at the tournament, and we’re backing the 32-year-old to score again at 13/8.

Quinones has been Mexico’s biggest danger man at the World Cup, scoring three and registering an assist. The pacy winger will look to take advantage of England’s issues at right-back and is 21/10 to score or assist.

We’re clearly expecting both sides to find the back of the net, but it’s difficult to pick a winner, so back a Score Draw at 15/4.

The added 30 minutes at altitude would be tough for England, but they have good strength in depth, and the substitutes can provide renewed energy.

Penalties may be required, and it would give Jordan Pickford a chance to become a hero after a difficult start to this World Cup. Back England to win on penalties at 17/2.