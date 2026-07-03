Canada v Morocco: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

After both nations scored dramatic late goals in the last round, Canada and Morocco will now face each other in the World Cup round of 16.

The co-hosts scored an injury-time winner against South Africa, while Morocco netted an injury-time equaliser against the Netherlands before winning the penalty shootout.

The winner of the tie will travel to Foxborough to face either France or Paraguay in the quarter-final.

Canada v Morocco kick-off time

Canada v Morocco kicks off at 6pm BST (midday local) on Saturday, July 4 at the Houston Stadium.

Canada v Morocco how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on ITV1, with coverage starting at 5.15pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Canada team news

Canada will definitely be without midfielder Ismael Kone, who was ruled out for the rest of the tournament after breaking his leg in the 6-0 win over Qatar in the group stage.

But Alphonso Davies returned from a hamstring injury and came off the bench for the final 15 minutes against South Africa to make his first appearance at the World Cup.

While the Bayern Munich defender is undoubtedly their biggest star, he’s not started a game since April and Jesse Marsch may look to bring him off the bench again.

If Davies doesn’t start, Richie Laryea will keep his place at left-back and round of 32 match-winner Stephen Eustaquio will continue to wear the captain’s armband.

Jonathan David is looking to add to his three World Cup goals, although it remains to be seen who will be his strike partner. Cyle Larin started against Qatar and Switzerland, while Tani Oluwaseyi started against Bosnia and South Africa.

Morocco team news

Chadi Riad picked up a knock during the round of 32 tie against the Netherlands and was replaced by Anass Salah-Eddine in the 75th minute.

But head coach Mohamed Ouahbi downplayed the injury, and the Crystal Palace defender has trained with his teammates ahead of this game.

He is expected to continue his centre-back partnership with Issa Diop, who scored the injury-time equaliser against the Netherlands. Full-backs Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui complete the back four.

Ouahbi has named the same lineup in three of Morocco’s four matches so far, with the only changes coming in the final group game against Haiti.

Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui and Azzedine Ounahi are the midfield three, while Brahim Diaz and Bilal El Khannouss play either side of Ismael Saibari.

Canada v Morocco odds

Morocco are 5/6 to win in 90 minutes and book their place in the quarter-finals for the second World Cup in a row. Canada are at 9/2, while The Draw is 5/2.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra-time and penalties into play, Morocco are 19/50 to go through, while Canada are 5/2 to advance.

As for the outright betting, Morocco are currently 40/1 to lift the World Cup, and Canada are way out at 375/1.

Canada v Morocco prediction

Having lost all six of their previous World Cup games before this tournament, Canada have already made history by reaching the round of 16.

But anything other than wins over 10-man Qatar and a poor South Africa side would have been a disappointment for Canada, and this is undoubtedly their biggest test.

Morocco currently sit in sixth place in the FIFA world rankings, and enter this fixture on an unbeaten run of 33 matches. They also have more experience in knockout rounds, having reached the semi-finals in 2022.

It surprised us when Morocco were viewed as underdogs before the round of 32 game against the Netherlands, and the bookmakers have also given generous odds for the African side to win this match inside 90 minutes.

We’re backing that at 5/6, but they have still conceded in three of their four games at this tournament, so a Morocco win and both teams to score is another option at 7/2.

Morocco won 2-1 when both of these sides met in the group stages of the 2022 World Cup, with Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri both finding the back of the net. A repeat of that scoreline can be backed at 17/2.

Since netting the winning penalty in the shootout against the Netherlands, Saibari has now been confirmed as a new Bayern Munich player.

The forward already has three goals in normal time at this World Cup and is 19/10 to celebrate his transfer with another goal.