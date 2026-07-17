France v England: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Despite losing their semi-final against Argentina, England still have one more game at this World Cup as they face France in a third-place play-off.

The Three Lions were five minutes of normal time away from reaching a first World Cup final since 1966, before late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez turned the game around.

France were the favourites to win the tournament, but they also lost their semi-final after goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro gave Spain a 2-0 victory.

France v England kick-off time

France v England kicks off at 10pm BST (5pm local) on Saturday, July 18 at the Miami Stadium.

France v England how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on BBC1, with coverage starting at 9.30pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

France team news

After a gruelling schedule at this expanded World Cup, Didier Deschamps may decide to make a few changes for the third-place play-off.

He could give minutes to some of the players who have barely featured in the tournament, including Malo Gusto, Theo Hernandez, N’Golo Kante, Warren Zaire-Emery and Rayan Cherki.

William Saliba has already been ruled out of the game after being subbed off in the 30th minute against Spain, and he is reportedly set to undergo surgery in an attempt to fix his well-documented back problem.

Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix came off the bench to replace Saliba in the semi-final, but Ibrahima Konate is another option.

Back-up goalkeeper Brice Samba has picked up a calf injury in training, and Mike Maignan is expected to continue between the sticks.

England team news

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane have both played over 600 minutes at this World Cup and may get an overdue rest against France.

If they are both named on the bench, Morgan Rogers could play in his favoured No.10 role after starting on the right wing against Argentina and his Aston Villa team-mate Ollie Watkins would lead the line.

Bukayo Saka has been managing an Achilles problem throughout the tournament and remained an unused substitute against Argentina, so he won’t be risked for this game.

His Arsenal teammate Declan Rice has been playing through the pain barrier and is unlikely to start either, with Kobbie Mainoo potentially finally getting his first World Cup minutes.

Dean Henderson, James Trafford and Trevoh Chalobah are the other England players who are yet to feature at the tournament.

Jordan Henderson remains sidelined after breaking his wrist while celebrating the last-16 win against Mexico.

In defence, Reece James returned to the starting line-up against Argentina but was forced off in the closing stages with an apparent muscular injury.

Jarell Quansah is an option to replace James after serving his two-game ban, or Djed Spence could switch from left-back to right-back.

Ezri Konsa and Nico O’Reilly will also be pushing for recalls to the starting line-up after being named on the bench in the semi-final.

France v England odds

France are at 19/20 to win in 90 minutes and secure the bronze medal. England are 29/10, and The Draw is 3/1.

If the game is level after 90 minutes, it will go to extra-time and possibly penalties.

France are 9/1 to win in extra-time and 12/1 to win on penalties, while England are 14/1 for both an extra-time win and a penalty shootout win.

France v England predictions

Following their semi-final defeat, Thomas Tuchel claimed that neither his England players nor their French counterparts have any desire to take part in the third-place play-off.

A bronze medal is just a consolation prize, and both sides would probably prefer to go home now that the ultimate prize is no longer on the table.

England have competed in two previous World Cup third-place play-offs, losing 2-1 to hosts Italy in 1990 and 2-0 to Belgium in 2018.

France are set for their fourth appearance in a World Cup third-place play-off. They have won on two of the previous three occasions, beating West Germany 6-3 in 1958 and Belgium 4-2 in 1986, while losing 3-2 to Poland in 1982.

Les Bleus should be the more motivated team for this fixture as they will be keen to go out on a high in Deschamps’ final game in charge.

They have also won four of their last six games against England and haven’t lost a competitive game against them since the 1982 World Cup.

It could be an open game if key players are rested, and we’re backing France to win and both teams to score at 21/10.

The most recent meeting between these two nations saw France win 2-1 at the 2022 World Cup. A repeat of that scoreline is available at 17/2.

And for Kylian Mbappe, this third-place play-off gives him another opportunity to win the race for the World Cup Golden Boot.

The Real Madrid forward is currently tied with Lionel Messi with eight goals scored at the tournament, but trails the Argentine by one assist.

We’re backing Mbappe to overtake Messi before the final, and he’s 5/6 to score anytime against England.