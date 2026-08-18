Aston Villa are in talks with a pair of players who featured in the last World Cup

Aston Villa are back in talks with two players who featured at the World Cup, after a bid was rejected for one and the chief of the other’s club told them they wouldn’t be getting their star.

Villa are continuing in attempts to land new talents this summer. So far, they’ve signed Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes, Modou Keba Cisse and Alejandro Garnacho.

In recent days, agreements on the signings of Matteo Ruggeri and Zion Suzuki have also been reported. But as has the exit of Kosta Nedeljkovic to Rangers, meaning Villa have just one right back in the squad, in Matty Cash.

Villa have been working on the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but as per the club’s reporter for The Athletic, Jacob Tanswell, West Ham have turned down their first approach for the DR Congo right-back.

The Hammers have been said to value the right-back at around £25million, and it was recently reported that Villa were likely to land him.

But Tanswell states Villa’s offer was for a straight loan, and the Hammers have said no. In response, Villa are said to have stepped up their interest and are looking to land Wan-Bissaka for below the aforementioned permanent figure.

The West Ham man is wanted as competition for Cash, and the signing of a new right-back is all the more important given Nedeljkovic’s exit.

Villa back in talks for Palhinha

A separate report from The Athletic states Villa have reopened negotiations with Bayern Munich for the signing of Joao Palhinha.

Recent reports suggest Bayern have made it clear that they only want to see the back of the midfielder if it’s in a permanent deal.

But Villa feel they can land him on loan with an option to buy, as the outlet suggests a €30million (£25.7m) package could be enough, even if the permanent exit comes next year, after a loan.

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl recently told clubs, and specifically Villa, the club won’t be pushed around for a deal they do not want to do.

He said: “We had read that Aston Villa had contacted us regarding João, and that is correct.

“But we will not be able to reach an agreement with Aston Villa. It simply doesn’t work because we are not in a position where we have to do everything that others try to impose on us.

“So there is an overall situation involving three parties who have to reach an agreement, and unfortunately, there is currently no agreement between all three parties.”

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