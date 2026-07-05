Portugal v Spain: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

The last time Portugal and Spain met at a World Cup, the two Iberian neighbours played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the group phase of Russia 2018 with a certain Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick. Ronaldo was still in his pomp then but debate rages over whether he’s a help or a hindrance to the current Portugal.

Spain started this World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, a result which drew much criticism at the time. But with the African minnows giving Argentina a massive scare in the last 32, suddenly that result looks more understandable. The Spanish have improved as the tournament has gone on and they were particularly impressive when sweeping aside Austria 3-0 in their first knockout game. Perhaps ominously, Luis de la Fuente’s side have yet to concede a goal.

Portugal finished second in Group K after beating Uzbekistan and drawing against both DR Congo and Colombia. They then came through a drama-filled last-32 clash with Croatia, Gonçalo Ramos heading home the winner in injury time. Even then, Portugal still had to survive a controversial VAR decision which ruled out a last-gasp Croatia equaliser.

Portugal v Spain kick-off time

Portugal v Spain kicks off at 8pm BST on Monday (2pm local), July 6 at the Dallas Stadium.

Portugal v Spain how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on BBC One, with coverage starting at 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Portugal team news

After playing every minute of the group phase, Ronaldo was withdrawn on 81 against Croatia. He didn’t look best pleased so will Roberto Martinez have the courage to take him off earlier if things aren’t going Portugal’s way in this one?

Goncalo Ramos came off the bench to score the winner against Croatia but he’s likely to remain in his role as super-sub who could make an impact.

Beyond that, Martinez has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Spain team news

After coming off the bench in the final two group games, Yeremy Pino missed the win over Austria due to a shoulder problem and could be absent again here.

Nico Williams made three brief appearances as a substitute in the group phase and didn’t feature against Austria due to an adductor issue. He’s a major doubt for this.

As a precaution, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Pedro Porro and Aymeric Laporte didn’t take part in full training on Friday due to niggles but all should be fine.

Portugal v Spain odds

Spain are 10/11 favourites to win in 90 minutes and book their place in the quarter-finals.

Portugal are the 3/1 underdogs while The Draw is 13/5.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra-time and penalties into play, Spain are 1/2 to go through while Portugal are 7/4 to advance.

The winner plays either USA or Belgium in the last eight.

Portugal v Spain prediction

There was definitely a feeling that Spain ‘weren’t all that’ after they laboured through their group stage games.

But now there’s more of a sense that a France v Spain semi-final looks inevitable.

It’s hard to disagree with that, especially with Portugal failing to convince and the ‘Ronaldo problem’ not going away.

The Spaniards have scored eight and conceded none so far and those numbers guide us towards a bet: Spain to win to nil at 5/2.

Back in the 2010 World Cup, Spain beat Portugal via a solitary goal from main striker David Villa.

Mikel Oyarzabal now occupies that role and the Real Sociedad frontman has 17 goals in his last 16 internationals after scoring four times already in this World Cup.

Oyarzabal to score anytime and Spain to win to nil is around 11/2 in Bet Builders.