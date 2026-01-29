‘What are you talking about?’ – Wright questions Man Utd legend Neville over Carrick job verdict

Ian Wright has questioned why Man Utd legend Gary Neville has insisted that Michael Carrick “shouldn’t get” the permanent job at Old Trafford.

Carrick was given the interim role as head coach until the end of the season at Man Utd after the Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim earlier this month.

Man Utd then plan on appointing a new permanent manager in the summer with many top managers likely to be out of work after the season and World Cup.

Carrick has not been ruled out as an option for the long-term job and he has done himself no harm with a perfect start to his time in temporary charge.

Man Utd have beaten arch-rivals Man City 2-0 and Premier League leaders Arsenal 3-2 in Carrick’s first two matches with his next test coming against Fulham at the weekend.

Carrick has led Man Utd into fourth place in the Premier League, which would guarantee the Red Devils a place in next season’s Champions League if they were to finish there, but Man Utd legend Neville doesn’t think they should offer him the permanent role.

Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast: “Michael shouldn’t get the job at the end of the season, in my opinion. And I’m saying this really unemotionally, right?

“It’s nothing to do with what two weeks ago, where to be fair, I agree with Roy, that no one would have mentioned Michael for the job, right? If you’re going to earn your stripes and manage one of the biggest clubs in the world and handle the pressure that’s going to be thrown at you, I think you have to have that years of experience personally.”

In response, frustrated Arsenal legend Wright replied: “So why did Manchester United give it to Amorim? I’m not having that.

“If he goes in now and he’s proving that he can do it, off the back of this result, what are you talking about?”

“He should get the opportunity to see if he can do it. If you’ve given it to Amorim.”

Surprisingly, another Man Utd legend Roy Keane insisted that the Red Devils should give him the job after claiming over the weekend that they shouldn’t appoint Carrick.

Keane said: “I hope they give it [the permanent job] to him. I hope they give it to him in the summer.”

Seemingly ready to point out Keane’s previous opposition to giving Carrick the permanent job, Neville said: “You said the other day, Roy…” but Keane across him and added: “I don’t think it’s the right decision, good luck with it.

“Yeah, but, I’m sticking to my guns. I’ve said my piece, I think that he’s got the job, and then if he gets it in the summer then you go; ‘Listen, good luck to him’, but as a caretaker manager, it’s a different animal to being manager of United trying to win league titles over the next two, three, four, five years, whatever it might be.

“I think you can get a better manager than Carrick, absolutely. But I think he’s doing a good job, perfect timing for him, and even if he doesn’t get the United job, these results a bit like Ruud [Van Nistelrooy], he can get another job, probably another Premiership manager.

“But just cause you’re doing well at United, it doesn’t mean he’ll do well at another club. He’s got the players back, it’s all been sliding doors moments. Great for him, and he’s took advantage of it.”