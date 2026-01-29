Chelsea tell Man Utd how much they will have to pay to sign Cole Palmer in the summer

Chelsea have reportedly put a price tag on Cole Palmer amid speculation that he could move to Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

Since joining Chelsea in a bargain £40m deal from Man City in 2023, Palmer has contributed 41 goals and 19 assists in 82 Premier League appearances.

Those figures have attracted attention of the biggest clubs in world football but Palmer has had a quieter year, missing half their games through injury.

Despite only playing 14 times this season, there are rumours that Man Utd are looking to make a move for the Chelsea superstar in the summer.

There were rumours last week that he is ‘unsettled’ at Stamford Bridge and that Palmer would consider leaving Chelsea for Man City if Pep Guardiola leaves in the summer.

However, a fresh report on Monday indicated that Palmer ‘would be open to a sensational transfer to Manchester United’ in the summer with the Chelsea attacker ‘missing his hometown of Wythenshawe’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Thursday that Palmer is a ‘key part of the project’ at Stamford Bridge and that he has ‘got zero coming’ out of the Chelsea star’s camp about a potential move.

There has already been talk of a potential offer worth as much as €120m (£104m) but Spanish website Fichajes insists that Chelsea have ‘set his release clause at €200m (£173m), a figure that clearly demonstrates their intention to secure their star player’.

Chelsea ‘are not facing financial difficulties that would force them to sell’ and they believe the €120m mentioned elsewhere ‘falls far short of Palmer’s true value’.

The report adds: ‘To even begin serious negotiations, United will need to offer at least the €200 million Chelsea has set.’

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman reckons the introduction of Palmer off the bench in Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night “brought Joao Pedro to life” as the Brazilian scored a brace.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Champions League Debrief podcast, Osman said: “I felt like Chelsea would go to Napoli and win and get that statement result. Napoli are struggling with numbers and injuries but you got the feeling that Chelsea weren’t just there to limp through.

“Tactically they were a little bit poor in the first half but Liam Rosenior made a good change in the second half with Cole Palmer as he was then able to join up with Joao Pedro.

“It brought Joao Pedro to life and allowed him to make runs so Chelsea grew in strength. The longer the game went on, the more you felt like Chelsea would end up winning it.

“When Joao Pedro shows that kind of quality, it makes everyone wonder why he is not doing that week in and week out. They were absolutely tremendous goals.”

