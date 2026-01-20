Chelsea lodge £74m ‘offer’ for ex-Man City forward but Bayern Munich could go as high as £113m

Chelsea have made an offer to sign former Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez from La Liga side Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

The Blues have spent well in excess of £1billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium purchased the Stamford Bridge club back in May 2022.

However, there are still a number of areas which Chelsea need to improve if they are going to have a chance of winning the Premier League title in the next few years.

A new goalkeeper, at least one new centre-back and a goalscoring striker seem like the minimum requirements for Liam Rosenior’s side to push towards the top of the Premier League.

There have already been rumours that they could bring in a new centre-back with Rennes’ Jeremy Jacquet having an ‘agreement’ to sign for Chelsea.

And they are looking at other areas too with Hooligan Soccer claiming that Chelsea have made an ‘offer’ of $100m (£74m) for former Man City striker Alvarez.

The Argentina international, who has contributed seven goals and three assists in 20 La Liga games this season, ‘will be up for sale come this summer’ and he is ‘eyeing a Premier League return’.

However, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich could take a deal away from Chelsea with Spanish website Fichajes claiming that the Germans are prepared to pay ‘a possible offer close to €130m (£113m), an amount difficult to ignore’.

The report in Spain takes a different tone than Hooligan Soccer by insisting that Atletico doesn’t want to sell him, they add: ‘The club is not considering his departure. Not now, nor in the short term. The intention is to build the future of their attack around him. Even so, the market doesn’t recognize untouchables when figures reach extraordinary levels.’

Fichajes continues: ‘Bayern are watching and waiting. They know time is on their side and that big moves are a slow burn. For now, there’s no formal offer. Only exploratory contacts and a firm interest that threatens to grow. Summer will be key. Until then, Julián Álvarez will remain Atlético’s main attacking threat while Bayern consider whether to make their move.’

Former Chelsea star Gus Poyet believes that the Blues’ decision to sack Enzo Maresca for Rosenior is baffling to him.

Poyet told Flashscore: “Someone who wins the Conference League and then the Club World Cup and gets sacked… honestly, I really can’t explain it.

“I think the person at the top of the club, whoever it is, whether it’s the owner or the CEO, should clearly state what the team’s objective is, so everyone understands it, both the manager and the fans.”