Romano reveals the truth about Arsenal ‘preparing a bid’ for ‘not Real Madrid level’ Rodrygo

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the truth about Arsenal interest in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo amid rumours of a potential January bid.

The Gunners have made an impressive start to the season with Mikel Arteta’s men winning ten and losing just one of their first 14 matches to put them top of the Premier League.

Arsenal brought in eight new players in the summer transfer window as the Gunners hierarchy backed Arteta to end their Premier League title drought.

There have been rumours that Arsenal could go back into the market in January in order to further enhance Arteta’s squad for the Premier League run-in.

One player who has been havily linked is Rodrygo at Real Madrid with the Brazil international out of favour under Xabi Alonso at the Bernabeu.

Caught Offside reported earlier this week that Arsenal and Liverpool ‘are preparing their bids’ for Rodrygo with Real Madrid ‘ready to listen to serious offers’ for the Brazilian.

It is understood that Real Madrid will ask for in the region of €85-90m for Rodrygo with the 24-year-old contributing no goals and one assist in 16 appearances.

The report added: ‘As for Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners are seeking added depth and quality out wide. Rodrygo has been on their radar and sources suggest they could match Madrid’s asking price if the player expresses a desire to leave.

‘While rumours continue linking Rodrygo to several big clubs, Liverpool and Arsenal currently lead the chase.’

But now Romano has revealed that Arsenal are “not working on a deal” for Rodrygo and there is “zero per cent truth” linking him to Chelsea.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Another complicated moment concerns Rodrygo. He has not scored a single goal for Real Madrid in his last 30 games. That is not Real Madrid level and not Rodrygo level. Part of this is due to a very difficult moment he suffered in the second half of last season and in early 2025.

“Now he feels fine physically but is still struggling technically. Regarding the rumours, there is zero per cent truth in any story linking him with Chelsea. Forget it. There is nothing with Chelsea or Arsenal for January either. Arsenal are not working on a deal.

“Could Rodrygo leave Real Madrid in 2026? Yes, it is a possibility if a good proposal arrives. Both the club and the player would consider it. Manchester City wanted him last summer. For now, Real Madrid hope for an internal solution, with Rodrygo breaking this bad moment and moving forward. If not, the situation will be open in 2026.”