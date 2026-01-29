According to reports, Crystal Palace have moved into ‘pole position’ as they look to beat Leeds United to sign Wolves star Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Palace are active in the transfer market as they need to sign a replacement for Manchester City newbie Marc Guehi, while they also need to land a long-term successor for Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Mateta has made it clear that he wants to follow Guehi in leaving Palace this month as he is in the final 18 months of his contract and reportedly wants to play in the Champions League.

Nottingham Forest have made a move to sign Mateta after Aston Villa and Juventus shelved their interest, but he has also been linked with potential moves to Chelsea and Manchester United.

It has become clear that they want Larsen to fill the void left by Mateta, though they have faced competition from Premier League rivals Leeds United for his services.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in the Premier League last term as he grabbed 14 goals and four assists for Wolves in the Premier League.

Newcastle United missed out on Larsen in the summer and his form has dipped this season, but he has been the subject of multiple offers from Leeds. Their biggest proposal was worth around £40m, though this has been turned down.

Now, Palace have made an increased effort to beat Leeds to the signing, with Fabrizio Romano revealing on Tuesday morning that they have ‘improved their proposal’.

He said on X: ‘Crystal Palace improved their proposal to sign Jørgen Strand-Larsen from Wolves.

‘Talks underway with player’s camp to seal the deal.’

Respected reporter David Ornstein has since added in an update for The Athletic that the Eagles are ‘close to an agreement’ over signing Larsen.

He explained:

‘Palace want to strengthen their attack before the winter transfer window shuts and Strand Larsen has emerged as their top target. A price of £45million plus £5m in add-ons is being discussed, with agent Jorge Mendes handling negotiations on behalf of Wolves. ‘Although a deal is yet to be struck and the Molineux club have not received an official bid from Palace, talks are advanced regarding the fee and personal terms for striker Strand Larsen.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, claims a deal is ‘expected soon’.

He said on X: ‘No formal bid yet but verbal talks by Palace for Strand Larsen are advanced and one is expected soon.

‘Deal in excess of £45m, which would be a new club-record purchase for Palace. Strand Larsen interest first revealed on @talkSPORT last week.’