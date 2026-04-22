Chelsea could sack Liam Rosenior before the FA Cup semi-final tie against Leeds United this weekend, according to multiple reports, as the Blues’ owners, BlueCo, consider a shock managerial change following a run of poor results.

The 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday evening was Chelsea’s fifth successive loss in the Premier League, and all without being able to score a single goal.

Chelsea are now in serious danger of missing out on the Premier League top five and, with it, Champions League qualification for next season.

The London club’s season now rests on their FA Cup semi-final tie against Leeds, and reports in various media outlets on Wednesday have cast doubt on whether Rosenior will be in charge of the first team for the game against the West Yorkshire club.

Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol wrote on X at 11:54am: “Chelsea’s sporting leadership are now discussing what to do next.

“They are taking stock of the situation after last night’s shocking performance at Brighton.

READ: Chelsea: ‘Top target’ Alonso demands Spurs star as ‘first request’ to replace Rosenior – report

“Although the club have backed Liam Rosenior up to this point, football is ultimately a results business.

“It’s too early to say whether Rosenior will definitely be in charge for the Leeds game on Sunday.

“As things stand, he remains in charge, but the situation could change.

“Chelsea players have the day off today.”

Liam Rosenior ‘fighting to save’ Chelsea job

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs wrote on X at 12:50pm: “Chelsea are weighing up the future of Liam Rosenior following the dismal loss to Brighton.

READ MORE: Ranking 24 BlueCo mistakes at Chelsea as Rosenior appointment joins three sackings

“Chelsea had hoped to judge Rosenior in years not weeks, but he is now fighting to save his job.

“Senior leadership discussing next steps today in a fluid situation.”

BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel has also cast doubt on Rosenior’s future.

Mokbel has revealed on BBC Sport: “Last week, Rosenior received public and private backing from the club’s hierarchy but on Wednesday none was forthcoming from BBC sources.”

The BBC’s senior football correspondent further disclosed that “a number of players are understood to be unconvinced by” Rosenior.

Chelsea FC journalist Simon Phillips has noted on X at 11:51am: “Discussions went into the night, with Chelsea officials deciding to stick for now or sack.

“As far as I know, no decision to sack him has been made.

“At this point now I’d expect him to at least go into Sunday still in charge and continue as normal for now.

“More discussions today with Liam personally and they will go from there.”

TEAMtalk, too, has reported that Chelsea have growing concerns over Rosenior and could pull the trigger should the Blues fail to win against Leeds in the FA Cup.

READ NEXT: Rosenior replaces Moyes at Manchester United in top 10 of Premier League managers doomed to fail

