Chelsea are reportedly ready to rip up their business model once head coach Liam Rosenior has gone, with his sacking to create another huge problem.

To the surprise of no one except BlueCo, Rosenior‘s reign at Chelsea has proven a disaster.

An embarrassing run of seven losses in eight games has all but ended Chelsea‘s hopes of securing Champions League qualification for next season, so the sacking of Rosenior increasingly feels like a formality ahead of a likely loss to Leeds United in the FA Cup semi-finals at the weekend.

Like the majority of recruits at Chelsea under BlueCo’s regime, Rosenior was brought in with a view to a long-term project and signed a six-and-a-half-year contract.

Despite Chelsea’s awful form, club chiefs have buried their heads in the sand and insisted Rosenior is ‘safe’ until next summer unless ‘only’ one scenario plays out during this season’s run-in.

READ: Ranking 24 BlueCo mistakes at Chelsea as Rosenior appointment joins three sackings



And with this exact scenario playing out before our eyes as Chelsea appear more likely to slump into the bottom half than to qualify for Europe, the club’s hierarchy has felt obliged to open the door to Rosenior’s exit, which could come after (or even before) Sunday’s trip to Wembley.

And reliable Chelsea correspondent Matt Law has provided more details on Rosenior’s future for The Telegraph, claiming the club are ‘ready to replace’ their current boss with a ‘head coach with experience at the highest level’ as part of a ‘change in direction’.

About f***ing time, Chelsea. But their next problem awaits…

Chelsea have a lot of promising young talents, but the extreme cost of their starting XI in the 3-0 loss to Brighton exposed how severely the club has gone wrong with their recruitment.

It is all well and good having talented youngsters, but they need to be in the right environment to progress and eventually thrive, which is something that Chelsea have not been offering.

Chelsea have gone way too far in one direction, with the club sorely lacking experience/leadership in the dressing room and the stands to prevent the club from descending into an utter basket case.

READ MORE: Chelsea eye ‘five managers’ to replace Rosenior; Spurs star to replace ‘Man Utd flop’

So, it is a positive thing that Chelsea chiefs have finally recognised that a big change in philosophy is required to start to get the club back on track, but the damage may have already been done to set them back for at least five years.

There was a time when the Chelsea winning machine could attract any and every manager in the world, but it is hard to see that still being the case following the reputational damage done by BlueCo.

As revealed in Law’s story, ‘sources believe Chelsea’s collaborative approach, together with the increasing possibility of not qualifying for the Champions League, will make BlueCo’s search for their perfect man difficult’ and one insider has raised a rather damning question: ‘Which top manager is going to want the Chelsea job under the current circumstances?’

The report names Xabi Alonso, Andoni Iraola and Cesc Fabregas as managers who would fit the mould of what Chelsea would want as part of their new structure, but each of these candidates should run a mile from Stamford Bridge if they were offered the chance to replace Rosenior and that is surely what they would do.

READ NEXT: The philosophy/guff of Liam Rosenior: Ageing men, respecting the ball and never limiting limitlessness

