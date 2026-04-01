Arsenal star ‘offered’ to Man Utd as second Gunners man is also set to be ‘sacrificed’

Myles Lewis-Skelly and Gabriel Martinelli could be leaving Arsenal in the summer.

Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly has been ‘offered’ to Man Utd ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to sign a new left-back, as well as a left winger and at least one new midfielder in the summer transfer window.

It was revealed earlier in March that Lewis-Skelly features on a four-man left-back shortlist at Old Trafford as they look to give Luke Shaw some competition.

Football Transfers insider Oliver Kay also brought an update on Lewis-Skelly last week, insisting that Arsenal “won’t stand in his way” if he decides he wants to leave.

Kay told Football Transfers: “Ordinarily, there would be no chance of a deal, but if Myles is instigating this, then Arsenal won’t stand in his way.

“It must be tough for him, going from what he personally achieved last season to third-choice left-back this season.

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“And remember Arsenal have already allowed Chido Obi-Martin and Ayden Heaven join Man Utd. A loan could be on the cards based on that.”

And now the Daily Mail has revealed that Lewis-Skelly has now been ‘offered’ to Man Utd by intermediaries as the Red Devils ‘consider’ a move.

The report read: ‘He finds himself at a crossroads with Arsenal – Daily Mail Sport understands he is under consideration at Manchester United having been offered up to United by intermediaries – and is on the outside looking in with England.’

Arsenal could offload a number of their squad players this summer with TEAMtalk claiming that Gabriel Martinelli – who could also be of interest to Man Utd – one star who the Gunners are ready to ‘sacrifice’ at the end of the season.

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The north London side are preparing for ‘a significant squad overhaul’ in the summer with the Brazilian ‘among the players who could depart’ Arsenal.

Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Marseille are amongst the interested parties with TEAMtalk adding: ‘Sources have told us that Martinelli is keen to keep playing in the Champions League and wants to be a key player at his next club.’

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard reckons Arsenal should try and improve on their left wing with Martinelli and Trossard potentially replaceable.

Gerrard told TNT Sports: “I think Arsenal will potentially go for a player on the left.

“I don’t think Gabriel Martinelli has been as good as he was previously maybe and Leandro Trossard is a good player but that is an area they might look at in terms of how to get the team and squad better.”

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