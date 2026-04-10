Arsenal set asking price for Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri amid Man Utd interest

Arsenal have set their asking price for Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri as they’re ready to ‘listen to offers’ for the academy pair this summer.

The Gunners are on course to win their first Premier League title since 2003 as they sit nine points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table and are well placed to reach the Champions League semi-finals after beating Sporting 1-0 in Portugal on Tuesday.

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Josh Kroenke, the son of owner Stan and co-chair of Arsenal, was in London at the end of February and was updated on the Gunners transfer plans, according to BBC Sport.

While there will be a push to further improve the squad after seven permanent signings deepened the squad last summer, there looks set to be outgoings following that £250m spend to ensure the club meets the Premier League’s new squad cost ratio rules.

Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri can both be counted as “pure profit” and are thus attractive players to sell in their bid to boost transfer coffers.

Lewis-Skelly broke through to the first team in spectacular fashion last season but has fallen below both Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie in the pecking order under Arteta.

He’s started just one Premier League game this season and hasn’t featured in any of the last ten.

Manchester United are thought to be keen on Lewis-Skelly, with one report claiming he’s ‘desperate to join’ the Red Devils.

It was claimed by Graeme Bailey for TEAMtalk last month that Lewis-Skelly is among four left-backs currently being considered by the United recruitment team.

They have been ‘actively tracking Lewis-Skelly as part of a broader review of left-back targets’.

Alongside Lewis-Skelly, Bailey claimed that United are also considering ‘established Premier League options such as Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace and Antonee Robinson of Fulham’.

United’s search is not just limited to England, however. Indeed, the report adds that United scouts have been ‘closely monitoring David Raum of RB Leipzig’.

Nwaneri meanwhile moved to Marseille on loan in January and has got one goal and two assists in ten appearances for the Ligue 1 side. Borussia Dortmund are thought to be interested in his permanent signing.

‘Arsenal sources indicate they would look to recoup a minimum combined £100m for Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly’ according to BBC Sport, who also claim Arsenal are ‘open to selling’ Gabriel Jesus, Ben White and Gabriel Martinelli.

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