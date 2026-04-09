Andy Robertson will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the Scotland captain confirmed on Thursday evening.

Robertson follows fellow club legend Mohamed Salah in confirming his departure this summer.

Salah signed a new two-year contract last April but has decided to call time on his Liverpool career, while Robertson’s contract expires this summer, allowing him to leave on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old was linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window but decided to stay put.

His minutes have been limited this campaign following the summer arrival of Milos Kerkez for £40million.

Announcing his decision not to renew his contract, Robertson reflected on the “amazing memories” he created in his nine years at Anfield.

He told the club’s official website: “It’s never easy leaving a club like Liverpool, it has been a huge part of mine and my family’s life for the last nine years. But for me, players move on, other people move on – the thing that stays the same is the club and obviously the fans.

“I’ve had an amazing nine years here. Look, I think it has been well documented, especially over the last year or so, I’ve had opportunities to leave and I’ve not taken them because of how difficult it is to leave this club. And I wouldn’t change that for the world.

“But I know football moves on, I know teams move on, and I think now is the time for me to move on and go wherever my next move is and wherever my career takes me.

“I’ll always look back on amazing memories at this football club, I’ve put my heart and soul into the club for nine years and I’ve not got many regrets.

“I’ve grown as a man and as a person. This club will always mean the world to me, the fans will mean the world to me. It has been a hell of a journey.”

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Robertson joined Liverpool from Hull City for £7m in July 2017.

Signed by Jurgen Klopp, Robertson quickly established himself as a fan favourite with his humorous personality and work rate on the pitch.

Across 373 appearances for the Premier League giants, Robertson won eight trophies, including two Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2019.

The Scotland captain truly epitomised Klopp’s ‘heavy metal’ style of relentless pressing and high-speed attacking play.

After winning the Premier League in Arne Slot’s first season at the club in 2025/26, Robertson’s opportunities have been limited this campaign and, despite Kerkez having a similar style, the Hungarian hasn’t yet lived up to expectations.

There has been a clear shift from Klopp’s high-intensity approach to Slot’s more measured football and the departure of Robertson is another step away from the old guard and into the future.

It’s unclear if Slot will survive beyond the summer, but it is for certain that Robertson will not be at Liverpool. And with Robertson and Salah leaving, it truly is the end of an era at Anfield.

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