Liverpool ‘want’ Barcelona star to replace Robertson as Reds prepare to be ‘aggressive’

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign a replacement for Andy Robertson from Barcelona amid the Scot’s imminent departure from Anfield.

Robertson is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer and there is still no sign of a potential new contract on the horizon for the Scotland international.

There was interest from Premier League side Tottenham in the January transfer window but a move to north London never materialised.

On interest from Tottenham, Robertson said last week: “There was obviously interest there – there were discussions had with both sets of clubs. But the decision was that I wanted to stay. We stayed at Liverpool and that was the decision made.

“I was never not committed. I’ve been committed to Liverpool for the last eight and a half or nine years now and I’ll be committed until I’m no longer needed. That’s always been my mindset. This club has given me everything and I’ve given this club everything.

“It’s been a fantastic relationship so hopefully that continues and obviously January happened, but it is now gone. Now we move forward and like I said, my focus never came off trying to help the lads on the pitch and in training.

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“Whatever was happening behind the scenes happened, and all I can say is that I kept focusing on football.

“I’ve always said that (the talks) will stay between me and the club. I don’t think it will get played out in public. It is not one of them. I have got an amazing relationship with Richard Hughes and with Mike Gordon and Michael Edwards.

“I’ve had a good relationship with these people and these people brought me to the football club. They have helped make me who I am, so in that respect, we’ve had a fantastic relationship. I think out of respect to them, and they have respected me, then the conversations will be in-house.”

And now reports in Spain claim that Liverpool ‘want to sign Alejandro Balde due to the imminent departure’ of Robertson as the Barcelona left-back ‘no longer enjoys the status of an untransferable footballer’.

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Liverpool ‘understands that signing a talent of this magnitude requires aggressive negotiation’ and the Catalan giants ‘sees this operation as a golden opportunity to generate net income for a homegrown player’.

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke reckons Robertson’s contract renewal could be at the end of the season but Liverpool won’t stand in his way if he wants to move.

O’Rourke said: “Although he’d be a free agent, it wouldn’t be a cheap deal to do because of the wages that probably Andy Robertson’s on right now. It does seem that Robertson and Liverpool are willing to make a decision at the end of the season and they won’t rush into anything.

“It’ll be Robertson’s decision what he wants to do. I think if he wants to stay at Liverpool, a new contract will be on the table for him. If he wants to move on, Liverpool won’t stand in his way.

“Robertson at this stage of his career still probably want to play at the highest level possible so I’m sure there’ll be rival Premier League interest in Robertson’s signature.”