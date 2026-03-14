Man Utd ‘launch offensive’ for Arsenal target as INEOS prepare to pay £87m release clause

Nico Williams has been linked with a move to Man Utd and Arsenal.

Man Utd are ready to pay Athletic Bilbao €100m (£87m) to trigger Nico Williams’ release clause as they aim to bring the Spain international to Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent around £200m on signing new attacking players over the summer transfer window as they looked to improve their goal output.

It did the trick as Man Utd have already surpassed their scoring from last season with Michael Carrick’s side currently third in the Premier League and dreaming of a return to the Champions League.

There is still some doubts as to who will be in the dugout next season with Man Utd weighing up a number of managerial options, while Carrick has impressed with six wins in his first eight games in charge.

But now it appears like Man Utd could end up bringing in more attacking reinforcements in over the summer as they look to invest in a left winger.

Williams has been hit by some injury issues this season, while Athletic Bilbao are currently in mid-table in La Liga, and the Spain international has contributed just four goals and two assists in 19 La Liga appearances.

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The 23-year-old stunned everyone in football when he signed new 10-year deal to remain at San Mames in a temporary end to speculation that he could move to Barcelona or the Premier League.

However, news that he has a €100m release clause in his deal in Bilbao has seen reports of interest in Williams from multiple Premier League clubs in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, there were reports that Arsenal are in pole position to sign Williams in the summer as they look for someone to potentially replace Gabriel Martinelli.

But now reports in Spain are claiming that Man Utd ‘want to pay’ Williams’ release clause in the summer and ‘there’s a feeling within the player’s camp that his time at Athletic Club may be coming to an end’.

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The report adds: ‘Manchester United stands out among the interested clubs. The English side has been monitoring the player’s progress for some time and believes he could be a very important addition to their attack.

‘Manchester United are looking to strengthen their flanks with players capable of making a difference, and Nico Williams fits that profile perfectly. His direct style and ability to create imbalances make him a very attractive option for Premier League football.’

And Man Utd are now ‘seriously considering launching an offensive in the next summer transfer window’ in an ‘operation’ that will cost them €100m (£87m).