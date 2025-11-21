The Premier League clubs have voted in favour of squad cost ratio (SCR) replacing profit and sustainability rules (PSR) as the new system of financial fair play and the latest financial results reveal the three clubs which would be facing sanctions had it already been in place.

The new rules will limit the amount of revenue a club can spend on player and manager wages, transfers and agents’ fees to 85%. Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Leeds voted against the change, but the minimum of 14 clubs was reached.

Both Chelsea and Aston Villa were handed heavy fines by UEFA for the 2024/2025 campaign for breaching their SCR limit, which was at that stage 80% and is now set at just 70%. That far stricter level means a club competing in Europe next season could be sanctioned by UEFA but be compliant in the Premier League.

Any team above the 85% mark in the Premier League – the Green Threshold –will face a fine, though they’ve provided significant wiggle room to avoid sporting sanctions, with a multi-year rolling allowance of 30% permitting clubs to spend beyond the limit.

The Red Threshold is 85% plus the allowance; any club beyond that threshold will be given a six-point deduction plus another point for every £6.5m over that mark.

It means that any Premier League club can have a squad cost at 115% of their revenue and avoid a points deduction, though those percentages will change for 2027/2028 and the seasons after that if some of the allowance has already been used.

If, for example, a club spends 95% on their squad next season, they’ve used 10% of their allowance and can therefore spend 105% on their squad the season after, using the remaining 20% of their allowance, without sporting sanction. Got it? Great.

Anyway, here are the revenues and squad costs of the 18 current Premier League teams who were also competing in the 2023/2024 season, the latest financial results available from Deloitte, ranked from lowest to highest squad cost/revenue ratio, which shows the three clubs that were above the new Green Threshold.

1) Tottenham

Revenue: £518m

Squad costs: £222m

Ratio: 43%

2) Arsenal

Revenue: £613m

Squad costs: £328m

Ratio: 53%

3) Manchester United

Revenue: £662m

Squad costs: £365m

Ratio: 55%

4) Manchester City

Revenue: £719m

Squad costs: £413m

Ratio: 57%

5) West Ham

Revenue: £271m

Squad costs: £161m

Ratio: 59%

6) Liverpool

Revenue: £614m

Squad costs: £386m

Ratio: 63%

7) Brighton

Revenue: £223m

Squad costs: £146m

Ratio: 66%

8) Brentford

Revenue: £169m

Squad costs: £114m

Ratio: 68%

9) Newcastle United

Revenue: £320m

Squad costs: £219m

Ratio: 68%

10) Burnley

Revenue: £134m

Squad costs: £93m

Ratio: 70%

11) Crystal Palace

Revenue: £189m

Squad costs: £134m

Ratio: 71%

12) Chelsea

Revenue: £468m

Squad costs: £338m

Ratio: 72%

13) Wolves

Revenue: £178m

Squad costs: £142m

Ratio: 80%

14) Everton

Revenue: £187m

Squad costs: £157m

Ratio: 84%

15) Bournemouth

Revenue: £161m

Squad costs: £136m

Ratio: 84%

16) Fulham

Revenue: £181m

Squad costs: £155m

Ratio: 86%

17) Aston Villa

Revenue: £272m

Squad costs: £252m

Ratio: 93%

18) Nottingham Forest

Revenue: £174m

Squad costs: £167m

Ratio: 96%