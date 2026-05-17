Will it be Arsenal or Manchester City lifting the trophy this time round?

As Arsenal and Manchester City seemingly head to a final-day decider, we are looking back at the previous 10 times the Premier League title race went all the way to the last day.

Since the invention of the Premier League in 1992, the title race has gone to the final day on 10 occasions but some have been a lot more dramatic than others.

With Arsenal and City now looking likely to head for the final day both still in with a chance of winning, here’s what happened before…

1994/95 – Blackburn Rovers pip Manchester United

The first time the title was decided on the third day came during the third season of Premier League football when Blackburn Rovers were looking to hold off Manchester United.

Blackburn went into the final game with a two-point advantage but travelled to Anfield while United made the trip to West Ham.

Back at his old club, Kenny Dalglish would have breathed a sigh of relief when Alan Shearer put Rovers ahead but an equaliser from John Barnes soon after the break made for a nervy final 45 minutes.

Those nerves would have tripled when Jamie Redknapp fired in a long-range free kick which left Anfield silent as they believed they had just gifted arch-rivals United the title.

But down at Upton Park, Ferguson’s team managed only a 1-1 draw meaning Blackburn won the league by a point. Two words: Ludek and Miklosko.

We rank it among the very best Premier League final days ever.

1995/96 – Newcastle’s collapse is complete

It was back-to-back final day drama for United who, having lost the title in 1995, got their revenge in 1996.

It was the season of the infamous collapse of Newcastle, who squandered a 12-point lead they had in January and left Kevin Keegan’s side needing to beat Spurs on the final day and hope that Middlesbrough could prevent United from winning.

In the end, neither result happened. Newcastle could only draw against Spurs while Manchester United beat Boro 3-0.

READ: Top ten biggest Premier League title bottlejobs

1998/99 – Manchester United complete part one of the treble

United were again involved in a final-day shootout in a season that many consider the greatest in the club’s history (or any Premier League club’s history).

Ahead of FA Cup and Champions League finals, United secured the first part of the treble by again beating Spurs on the final day.

But the London club would not have been too bothered as that defeat prevented Arsenal from winning the title.

2007/08 – United get the better of Chelsea ahead of Champions League final

The Premier League then had to wait nine years for its next final-day drama.

United were once again involved but this time they faced the blue side of London, Chelsea.

Ahead of their Champions League final against each other, United and Chelsea went into the final day both with a chance of the title but it was advantage United who needed to equal or better Chelsea’s result.

Both had relatively kind fixtures with Chelsea playing West Brom and United facing Wigan but Avram Grant’s team could only draw against the Baggies. United meanwhile hammered Wigan 4-0.

United then got the better of Chelsea again after John Terry’s missed penalty gave them the Champions League trophy as well.

2009/10 – Chelsea hammer Wigan to seal title

Those two clubs were again involved in 2010 but Chelsea got the better of United this time.

Carlo Ancelotti had made it to the final day of the season a point ahead of United, who were chasing their fourth straight title and faced Wigan at home to secure the title.

They did it emphatically. Nicolas Anelka opened the scoring in the sixth minute before Frank Lampard doubled the lead from the penalty spot just after the half hour.

The second half was a battering. A hat-trick from Didier Drogba, another from Anelka and goals from Salomon Kalou and Ashley Cole secured an 8-0 win for Chelsea and the title.

United’s 4-0 win at Stoke looked close in comparison.

2011/12 – Manchester City have their Aguero moment

The climax of the 2011/12 season is arguably the greatest moment in Premier League history.

The title was fought between the two Manchester clubs with ‘noisy neighbours’ City looking to win their first Premier League crown and knock United off their perch.

Ahead of the final day, the two were separated by just goal difference on the final day with City ahead on that metric.

Pablo Zabaleta opened the scoring against QPR but the visitors hit back as it looked like they needed a result for survival. Djibril Cisse equalised three minutes into the second half and even after Joey Barton got himself sent off, QPR scored again in the 66th minute via Jamie Mackie.

The game headed into injury time with United celebrating a win at Sunderland and thinking the title was heading their way but City found a route back via an Edin Dzeko header in the 92nd minute.

Then the moment of magic happened. Mario Balotelli found Sergio Aguero who rifled past Paddy Kenny to snatch the title away from United.

AGUEEEEEEEROOOOOOOOOOO.

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2013/14 – Liverpool miss out to Manchester City

Ferguson’s retirement ushered in a new era of Premier League title fights and the Manchester City-Liverpool rivalry began in earnest in 2014.

Still a few years before Guardiola and Klopp arrived, Liverpool looked to be on the verge of a first Premier League title when the infamous Gerrard slip threatened to destroy it all.

Where’s that bottlejob ranking again?

That loss against Chelsea was not half as damaging as their subsequent squandering of a 3-0 lead to Crystal Palace and so they went into the final day needing City to drop points against West Ham.

The Etihad side didn’t and the title was lost.

2018/19 – Liverpool and City’s title race goes to the wire

In one of the closest title races of all-time, City and Liverpool were neck and neck all the way to the final day in 2019.

A single point separated the two sides and both were on ridiculous runs of form. City were on a 13-game winning streak while Liverpool had lost just once all season.

It is perhaps no surprise then that both teams won their final game of the campaign.

Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 but Guardiola’s team hammered Brighton 4-1 away to seal the title.

2021/22 – Gundogan sparks dramatic City comeback

Those two clubs were again involved in a final-day shootout, this time in 2022.

Liverpool were again the chasing team, needing City to drop points, and their luck appeared to be in when Aston Villa went 2-0 up.

That was the scoreline with just 15 minutes remaining but Ilkay Gundogan made himself a hero when his two goals, along with one from Rodri, completed a stunning comeback for Guardiola’s team.

2023/24 – City secure another title with comfortable win

The most recent final-day drama featured the two teams going for it this season.

City had the advantage going into the final day and just needed to win their last game against West Ham to secure the title.

They did just that. Phil Foden scored after two minutes, settling any nerves and although Mohammed Kudus made it 2-1 just before half time, Rodri scored before the hour mark to add some breathing room.

Arsenal ended the year on 89 points, the third-best second-place team in Premier League history.