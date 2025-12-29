Liverpool urged to make incredible January move for Arsenal star who is ‘best in the league’

Liverpool have been told to attempt to sign Arsenal right-back Jurrien Timber in the January transfer window by former Reds defender Stephen Warnock.

Arne Slot, who won the Premier League in his first season at Anfield, was heavily backed in the summer transfer window as Liverpool spent over £400m on new signings, including huge deals for Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

The Reds tried improving their defence too with the signings of Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni – but Liverpool are still a bit short in defence.

Leoni picked up a serious injury early on this season to leave just Joe Gomez to cover any injuries or suspensions to Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk.

Gomez is also third choice at right-back with Frimpong and Conor Bradley prone to picking up injuries and Warnock reckons Liverpool should splash out on Arsenal defender Timber to improve their right-hand side.

Warnock told Aceodds: “When I look at the defence and who Liverpool should sign, personally I think they need a centre back and a right back.

READ: Liverpool in ‘comedy week’ as £30m star ‘better’ than Wirtz as Arsenal ‘totally vilified’, Man Utd lauded

“In the right back position they have Frimpong, Gomez and Bradley. All three are injury prone and they are not robust enough to play week in week out, and that is something they have to go away from.

“Liverpool has to look at how reliable their players are to play every single week, and at the moment those players aren’t fit enough for that. That is a major issue for Liverpool at the moment.

“Liverpool are a better team when they have a proper right back in that position. It balances the team better and allows Szoboszlai to play in the midfield.

“So, I think signing a right back is equally as important as signing a centre back at the moment.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Premier League prize money table predicted as Liverpool jump back above Manchester United

* Romano reveals whether Liverpool are really about to hijack Man City’s deal for Semenyo

* Liverpool ‘agree to negotiate’ Real Madrid transfer for summer signing ‘looking to leave’ – report

“The issue I have with right backs at the moment is that it always seems to be midfield players playing there, the Guardiola style. I think you need a specialist for that right back, which can be difficult to find in January.

“In an ideal world I would bring in Jurrien Timber, but I don’t think Arsenal would allow that. I think he is the best right back in the league.

“I think he is brilliant. Someone of that quality who is good in 1v1 situations. Since his ACL injury he has shown his robustness to come back.”

Timber recently drew special praise from Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta, who said: “Extraordinary. For me, he’s been phenomenal in every department. I think he’s taken his level and the team’s level to a different dimension, against his opponents, the way he penetrates, the way he wins duels, the way he understands the game, the way he wants to make things happen. A big example for the rest of his teammates.”