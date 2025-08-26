The Athletic’s David Ornstein has made a prediction regarding Alexander Isak’s proposed move from Newcastle United to Liverpool.

The prolonged Isak saga has lasted for most of this summer’s transfer window, though an outcome is inevitable in the coming days.

Isak has made it abundantly clear that he wants to leave Newcastle and join Liverpool, as he missed the club’s pre-season tour, has trained alone and hit out at “broken” relationships in a bombshell statement.

Despite this, there have been limited developments in recent days as it has seemed that all parties were waiting to get Monday’s match between Newcastle and Liverpool out of the way before proceeding.

In the meantime, Liverpool and Newcastle remain firm on their respective positions. It has been reported that the Reds remain interested in Isak and will improve their £110m offer if/when they get the green light to accelerate, while the Magpies are holding out for a reported £150m and they would prefer to keep their prized asset.

It has emerged that Newcastle’s hierarchy have held a private ‘meeting’ with Isak and this was successful as it’s been deemed a ‘step in the right direction’.

However, Ornstein has predicted that ‘this could go down to the wire’ amid ‘a lot of ifs and no guarantees’.

Ornstein added:

‘Newcastle’s stance is well documented — they do not intend to sell the Sweden international — but their scouring of the market for potential reinforcements suggests that may yet change. ‘The pursuit of Yoane Wissa and Jorgen Strand Larsen continues, while other options will also be under consideration. If Newcastle manage to strengthen satisfactorily and Liverpool submit an offer for Isak that they deem suitable, it is possible a move will evolve before the cut-off.’

It has also been suggested that Isak could look to have his Newcastle contract ‘terminated’ en route to joining Liverpool, with FIFA’s Article 17 allowing players to end their deals if certain conditions are met.

However, football finance expert Stefan Borson has explained why it is “too late” for Isak to pursue this route in this transfer window.

There have been suggestions the Sweden international could invoke Fifa’s Article 17 – effectively allowing him to end his contract under certain circumstances – but that isn’t understood to be a possibility.

“There’s no real revelation from the statements,” Borson told Football Insider.

“We know Isak feels he has been made soft promises, shall we say, i.e. not ones that were contractual. He feels let down and, therefore, says he can’t carry on with the club.

“I suspect from a legal perspective those promises, whatever they were, have very little overall impact. I don’t believe any of the stories about walking out the door, Fifa’s Article 17.

“In any event, there are a few rules within the Article 17 situation that would prevent it biting this summer anyway. So, most notably the fact that there is no international element to the Liverpool transfer. It’s a wholly domestic situation.

“Furthermore, there’s a Premier League clause within the contract that says that any disputes with the club will be dealt with by the Premier League’s rules.

“Then there’s also an explicit statement within the Fifa transfer regulations, which say that no player is able to unilaterally terminate their contract after the start of a season, so it’s too late in terms of trying anything funny with Article 17.”