According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of signing Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers before this transfer window closes have been boosted.

Spurs are working hard to secure deals before this transfer window shuts next Monday, with the north London club scouring the market for a suitable alternative to Eberechi Eze.

Tottenham moved to the front of the queue for Eze and looked likely to secure his services until Arsenal performed a dramatic late hijack to steal the England international.

This was pretty embarrassing for Spurs, but they are looking to put that right as they are plotting an ambitious move for Rogers.

The 23-year-old is arguably Aston Villa’s most valuable asset after he enjoyed a remarkable breakout season in 2024/25, grabbing eight goals and ten assists in the Premier League.

Aston Villa would prefer to keep Rogers for this season at least, but it has been suggested that they could be forced to cash in on the England international due to their PSR issues.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Spurs intend to step up their interest in Rogers if they fail to secure an agreement with Man City over winger Savinho.

And a report from Football Insider claims Rogers to Spurs is plausible, with Aston Villa ‘preparing to lose’ the attacking midfielder.

Aston Villa are said to be bracing for the ‘unpalatable scenario’ of losing Rogers in the final days of this window ‘in exchange for a late signing spree’, while Spurs are ‘accelerating a deal’.

The report adds:

‘Villa have already completed the sale of Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle United this summer, in an attempt to balance the books. However, Football Insider has exclusively revealed that Tottenham are accelerating a move for Rogers, and are hoping to agree a cut-price deal due to the Villains’ financial problems. ‘In order to be able to spend, it is likely that Villa will have to bring in funds first, which could lead to the sale of Rogers.’

As mentioned, Savinho is another option for Spurs, though The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed why he is currently ‘on course to remain’ at Man City.

Ornstein claimed: