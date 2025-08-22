Chelsea are considering an ‘eleventh-hour proposal’ for Morgan Rogers as ‘influential figures have been considering a bid all summer’ for the Aston Villa star.

The Blues have already added Jamie Gittens, Estevao, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro to their attacking ranks this summer, but are still trying to further bolster Enzo Maresca’s forward options.

Both RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons and Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho have agreed personal terms over a move to Stamford Bridge, but little club-to-club progress appears to have been made over their transfers.

On Tuesday evening, Romano reiterated that Garnacho only has eyes for Chelsea and that this “deal is advancing” after Bayern Munich made a move to hijack the transfer.

“My feeling is that Garnacho will go to Chelsea and I maintain my position,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“I can guarantee to you that this deal is advancing. Manchester United and Chelsea are talking. The CEO of Man Utd Omar Berrada has a good relationship with the hierarchy of Chelsea. Conversations are underway over the transfer fee – there is a gap.

“In the last 48 hours, Bayern called Garnacho’s camp but were told: ‘Thanks, but I only want to go to Chelsea.’

“For Garnacho, it’s very clear: he will not go to any other club. Either he goes to Chelsea, or he stays at Man Utd, even if he’s out of the squad. For him, it’s OK. Stay there, train and see what happens.

“We know that his relationship with Man Utd is completely broken, so it’s Chelsea or nothing.”

On Simons’ move to Chelsea, Florian Plettenberg claimed movement is expected after Leipzig’s clash with Bayern Munich on Friday.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Exclusive detail: Chelsea are planning a contract until 2031 for #Xavi Simons. Personal terms are verbally agreed, with written details set to be finalised next week. Concrete negotiations between Leipzig and Chelsea are scheduled after the Bayern match today. Offloads of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson will be required. #CFC’

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Tottenham hijack of Chelsea transfer ‘explored’ as Spurs ‘prepare £69m offer’ amid ‘fresh contact’

👉 Man Utd asked for evolving Chelsea star in Garnacho deal as signing chance revealed

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed: Arsenal leapfrogged by Liverpool and shock team

Nkunku has been linked with both Bayern and Leipzig, while Aston Villa are thought to be keen on Jackson, which could perhaps offer the chance of a swap deal, or at least open up talks over a possible move for Rogers.

GIVEMESPORT claim the Blues are ‘tempted to make a bid to sign Rogers’, who – like Jackson by Chelsea – is valued at £80m by Villa.

The England international is ‘firmly on the west Londoners’ radar and may be the subject of an eleventh-hour proposal’.

It’s claimed ‘influential figures at Chelsea have been considering a bid all summer’, despite any move being difficult with Rogers key to Unai Emery’s plans, with Villa under no pressure to sell with five years left on his contract.

After Blues links with Rogers first came to light in May, their ‘interest has not faltered even though Aston Villa have remained resolute’ and they are ‘mulling over whether to up the ante in their pursuit in the coming days’.