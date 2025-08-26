According to reports, there has been a ‘step in the right direction’ following a private ‘meeting’ between Alexander Isak and a ‘PIF delegation’.

The prolonged transfer saga involving Isak, Newcastle United and Liverpool *should* conclude in the coming days, with developments expected following Monday’s dramatic game between the two sides.

10-man Newcastle were not rewarded for their spirited performance as 16-year-old Roo Ngumoha snatched a last-minute winner in the 3-2 victory for Liverpool, who gave away their 2-0 lead in the second half.

Newcastle produced an inspired performance as they were better than Liverpool all across the pitch, though the quality in Arne Slot’s side made the difference.

Anthony Gordon let his team down as he was sent off for a stupid challenge on Virgil van Dijk, leaving Newcastle with even fewer striker options amid Isak’s absence.

Unsurprisingly, Isak was not involved in the game. He has been training alone for weeks as he has pushed for a move to Liverpool.

Isak has spat his dummy out in pursuit of this move in the hope that this would weaken Newcastle’s position, but the club have remained bullish on their reported £150m asking price for the world-class striker, who is under contract until 2028.

So far, Liverpool have tried and failed with a bid worth around £110m plus £10m in add-ons, with it widely reported that they are primed to make another bid if/when Newcastle open the door to Isak’s exit.

However, Newcastle are struggling to find a suitable replacement and it has also been reported that their preference is to keep their prized asset.

Now, a new report from The Daily Mail claims a ‘meeting’ took place at ‘Isak’s home’ before Monday’s game, with ‘Newcastle co-owner Jamie Reuben and a PIF delegation speaking’ to the striker ‘in an attempt to convince him to stay at the club and return to Eddie Howe’s squad’.

Regarding the three purposes of this meeting, the report adds:

‘The club want the Swedish striker to return to training and playing for the Magpies after he went on strike in a bid to force a move to Liverpool. It is understood that a new contract would be part of discussions, if Isak committed himself to the club this season. ‘It has always been the club’s preference to keep Isak, and with time running out in the transfer window, they are determined to see him be reintegrated into Howe’s squad. Sources believe this meeting is a step in the right direction.’

Football Insider, meanwhile, are reporting that Isak ‘could make a dramatic Newcastle U-turn’ as he ‘could still play for the club again if his move to Liverpool falls through.