Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has picked out two Liverpool players for criticism after the Reds beat Newcastle United 3-2 on Monday night.

The Magpies were unlucky not to come away with a point against the Reds after Eddie Howe’s side came from two goals down to level the match before Arne Slot’s men grabbed a late winner.

Ryan Gravenberch gave Liverpool a first-half lead from distance before Antony Gordon was sent off on the stroke of half-time for a rash challenge on Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds increased their lead immediately after the interval when Hugo Ekitike expertly finished a chance from the edge of the area.

Bruno Guimaraes and Will Osula scored a goal each to get Newcastle back on level terms before a wonderful finish from 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha gave Liverpool all three points in the tenth minute of injury time.

Praising Newcastle and criticising Liverpool, Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I think what we’ve seen tonight is possibly one of the worst performances from a winning team and one of the best performances from a losing team.

“Liverpool won’t care right now, of course, they’ll be absolutely ecstatic, but Eddie Howe’s men tonight were absolutely outstanding.

“It did (seem like it was over at 2-0), but that crowd, that intensity they played with, I actually fear what the score might have been if it had been 11 vs 11. I think Newcastle would’ve won the game – they were far better than Liverpool in every aspect.”

Liverpool legend Carragher picked Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate for criticism with the latter “all over the place” against Newcastle.

Carragher added: “There are people for Liverpool who have made a really poor start to the season. Mo Salah is one of them even though he has got a goal and an assist. [Ibrahima] Konate is another one. He has been all over the place.

“I want my centre-back to go and win that [challenge on Dan Burn for Newcastle’s equaliser]. He was all over the place last week. He is more interested in grabbing his arm. He was really poor in the first half as well. He is not at the races at all.

“I absolutely shudder to think where Liverpool would be without Virgil van Dijk who has been absolutely outstanding.”

Reacting to the game, Newcastle boss Howe told Sky Sports: “A bruising game for us with so many different emotions.

“I’m really proud of the performance, really pleased with how we played, great energy, great intensity, really pleased with the following of the game plan and then adapting because we go to 10 men and for me we’re the better team in the second half as well as the first.

“To come away with nothing and injuries and suspensions and concussions, it’s a pretty bad day.”