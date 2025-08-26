Chelsea make ‘formal offer’ for Barcelona star as Ornstein confirms Blues interest in player

Chelsea have made a bid to sign Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez before the transfer window shuts on September 1, according to reports.

The Blues have signed Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Jorrel Hato, Liam Delap, Estevao, Dario Essugo, Mamadou Sarr and Kendry Paez so far this summer but they are expected to make at least a couple more signings before the window shuts.

Earlier on Tuesday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are ‘very advanced’ to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United this summer and ‘all parties expect it to happen’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Alejandro Garnacho and Chelsea, deal remains very advanced with all parties expected it to happen. Garnacho has rejected new approach from Saudi Pro League in last 48h, he only wants Chelsea as destination.’

There have also been rumours they could look to sign RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons before the deadline as they search for young, talented players.

And Barcelona midfielder Fermin fits the profile of player that Chelsea are on the lookout for with Spanish publication Sport insisting that the Catalan giants have ‘received a formal offer’ from the Blues for the Spain international.

READ: Arsenal now above Chelsea at top of five-year Premier League net spend table!

The report adds: ‘Chelsea have made their move and submitted a firm offer to sign the Barca international for €50 million. Deco is handling the details of the Blues’ proposal, and Fermín and his entourage are also aware of this option to join Stamford Bridge this season

‘Barca is carefully evaluating Chelsea’s offer, as Fermin’s departure for 50 million euros would solve all their problems. It’s worth remembering that Szczesny, Gerard Martin, and Roony Bardgjhi are awaiting the departures of Inaki Pena, Oriol Romeu, and Hector Fort in order to be registered; and that the transfer window has been limited to the aforementioned Roony, Joan Garci, and Rashford’s loan.’

Without confirming whether Chelsea had made a bid, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed that the Blues are ‘evaluating the possibility of a move’ for Fermin.

Ornstein went on to claim that ‘there is not currently club-to-club contact’ with Chelsea ‘in touch with the player’s camp as they explore attacking options in case of exits, given Barca’s depth in the position’.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal break Spurs transfer record, Liverpool bring in ‘next Mane’ and Chelsea agree deals for £56.9m trio

👉 Ex-Chelsea fan favourite ‘open’ to return as latest Blues proposal for Garnacho is rejected

👉 Twenty biggest transfers in the world in 2025 summer transfer window

Former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy reckons Chelsea could have already made a transfer mistake by selling Noni Madueke to Arsenal and replacing him with Gittens.

Murphy said on talkSPORT: “It will be interesting with Gittens to see how he does.

“They paid the same money for him as they got for Madueke. My gut feeling is that Madueke has probably got a bit more.

“He might prove me wrong; we’ll have to wait and see. Both talented players, of course.

“I would have understood it more if they got more for Madueke and bought him [Gittens] for less, thinking he can become better. I don’t see that one personally.”

On the progress of new arrivals, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca recently said: “Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Estevao, Jamie Gittens are all fantastic players.

“You can see that Liam and probably Joao are a little bit more ahead of the rest, but the reason why is that they were already here in England.

“Jamie needs to adapt a little bit, Estevao needs to adapt, Jorrel Hato, as well, needs time to adapt. But overall, we are very happy with all of them.”