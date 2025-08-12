Man Utd ‘offered’ Bayern star as Red Devils increase bid for ‘seduced’ Barcelona star

Dayot Upamecano and Fermin Lopez have been heavily linked with moves to Man Utd.

Man Utd have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have brought in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko this summer to transform their attack, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon also joined.

Man Utd have two priority positions they are looking to target before the end of the transfer window with a new goalkeeper and defensive midfielder top of their list.

There have been rumours that Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba are their main targets for those positions.

However, Bild journalist Christian Falk claims a new centre-back could also come in this summer with Bayern Munich defender Upamecano ‘offered’ to Man Utd.

The France international was already ‘on their radar as they look to bolster their defence in the summer window’ and ‘his future at the Allianz Arena has come into doubt in recent weeks’.

Man Utd ‘have included the 26-year-old on their list of priorities, as his contract is set to expire next summer’ with interest from the Red Devils ‘making life difficult for Bayern’ as they look to negotiate a new contract with Upamecano.

Another player Man Utd have been linked with in recent weeks is Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez with the Spaniard reportedly the subject of a €70m offer from the Premier League side.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insist that Man Utd have now ‘put a fee close to €80 million on the table to secure his services, and the club is considering it’.

The 22-year-old Barcelona midfielder ‘has demonstrated the potential to shine on the big stage, but internal competition and the club’s need for capital are making the English temptation gain ground’.

Man Utd see Fermin – who is ‘seduced’ by a potential move to Old Trafford – ‘as the perfect opportunity to begin a new era’ and the Red Devils ‘have not hesitated to improve their initial proposal to ensure they convince all parties involved’.

After a terrible 15th-placed finish last season, Man Utd legend Paul Scholes reckons “top six” in the Premier League would be “more than acceptable” this coming campaign.

Scholes said on The Overlap: “It’s a tricky one, after being so bad last year. Teams can change, we’ve seen Nottingham Forest that it doesn’t have to take five to 10 years to get back to where you wanna be.

“I still think there are issues, although it is looking better, I still think there are issues with the team, the midfield… top six, I think top six would be more than acceptable at this point.

“As much as you don’t want to say that, I always think manager should aim for the very best, I just think there are too many good teams, I think your Liverpool’s, your City’s, your Chelsea’s are on the up, Arsenal, I didn’t even mention Aston Villa or Newcastle, I think there is a lot of competition now to get in that top six.”

