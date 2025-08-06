Manchester United have reportedly decided on their next ‘priority’ signing after Benjamin Sesko and club chiefs are ‘going all out’ for his signature.

The Red Devils are closing in on their fourth summer signing as they are set to beat Newcastle United in the race to land Sesko after landing Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.

Man Utd are crying out for an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and have settled on Sesko after missing out on Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres.

On Wednesday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Man utd have a ‘total agreement’ over signing Sesko from RB Leipzig.

“Benjamin Šeško has reached total agreement with Manchester United on personal terms. Contract until June 2030.

“Šeško wants to join United, clear feeling revealed yesterday here. Never gave similar indication to other clubs. Club to club talks with RB Leipzig continue.”

A subsequent report from Manchester Evening News claimed Man Utd will turn to finalising exits once the deal for Sesko is done, though they could use sales to fund a move for a new midfielder.

The report claimed:

‘If United can sell [Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho], then the Reds could receive a much-needed £60m cash boost after potentially spending over £70m on Sesko. ‘Signing a new midfielder should then be where United turn to although time is running out before the summer window closes on September 1.’

With Sesko said to be ‘ready to fly’ to ‘complete his medical’ ahead of a move to Man Utd, they appear to be turning to their fifth summer signing and Spanish outlet Fichajes claims their ‘priority’ is to land Barcelona star Fermin Lopez.

The report claims Man Utd have decided to ‘go all out’ for the Barcelona midfielder and are plotting an ‘offer’ worth around £61m.

The report adds:

‘The young Barcelona talent has become Manchester United ‘s main target to strengthen their midfield in this summer transfer window. ‘At Old Trafford, they see the Andalusian player as a player capable of making a difference, and the English board is already working on a proposal that could be around €70 million (£61m) to convince the Catalan club.’

However, Man Utd are not alone in targeting Lopez as Caught Offside are reporting that they face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea.