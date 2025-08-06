Romano reveals Man Utd have struck ‘total agreement’ for Sesko with contract until 2030

Man Utd have reached a ‘total agreement’ with Benjamin Sesko over a summer move from RB Leipzig, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils entered the race for Sesko at the last minute yesterday after Newcastle had made a number of attempts to agree a fee with Leipzig.

Newcastle did eventually agree a €90m deal for Sesko but it is Man Utd who are about to win the race after they launched a second bid on Wednesday.

Man Utd know that Sesko wants to join them with the Slovenia international making that clear to all parties on Tuesday as he closes in on a move to Old Trafford.

And now Romano has revealed that Sesko has ‘reached total agreement’ with Man Utd over personal terms and will sign until 2030 once the the Red Devils have agreed a price with Leipzig.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Benjamin Šeško has reached total agreement with Manchester United on personal terms. Contract until June 2030. Šeško wants to join United, clear feeling revealed yesterday here. Never gave similar indication to other clubs. Club to club talks with RB Leipzig continue.’

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg added on X: ‘Full agreement in place between Benjamin #Sesko and Manchester United, as previously revealed. He is ready to sign a contract running until at least 2030 — with both #MUFC and #NUFC. Manchester United are pushing to close the deal in the next hours.’

However, not everyone will be happy with the transfer as Rio Ferdinand would have liked Man Utd to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins over Sekso.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “If you get Watkins, you’ve got guaranteed 15-20 goals really and then you’ve got that with Cunha and you’ve got that with Mbeumo.

“Not completely guaranteed, but you’ve got double figures all the way up front. Bear in mind, we were 16th in terms of goals scored last season and these lot are getting you minimum 40 goals between them.”

Regarding his “worry” about Sesko, Ferdinand continued: “The only difference is that Rasmus came in and had inexperience around him in terms of [Alejandro] Garnacho one side and Amad [Diallo] the other, for instance, most of the time.

“If Sesko comes in, he’s got two players that have played Premier League, scored goals in the Premier League and backed up by Bruno [Fernandes] so I think it’s a different dynamic that he comes into.

“But the uncertainty worries me a little bit. Can he adapt to this league?”

Ferdinand added: “I wanted a striker with experience so he wouldn’t be my first-choice, obviously, even now.

“But if Manchester United buy him and Newcastle go and get a number nine, does that mean [Alexander] Isak stays at Newcastle and Liverpool don’t get Isak?

“Liverpool’s transfer window has been nothing short of exceptional so far.”