Man Utd have been warned that Benjamin Sesko will not be prolific after the RB Leipzig striker reportedly chose them over Newcastle.

The Red Devils have seemingly won the race to sign the Slovenia international this summer after they made their opening bid for the Bundesliga striker on Tuesday.

After weeks of rumours, Man Utd decided to put €85m on the table to see if they could beat Newcastle to his signature with the Magpies offering a stronger deal.

But now transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Sesko ‘has made it clear’ that ‘he wants to join’ Man Utd this summer and likely end Newcastle’s hopes.

Jacobs revealed on X: “Understand Benjamin Sesko has made it clear this evening he wants to join Manchester United. Newcastle have today offered improved terms and their bid to Leipzig remains the stronger of the two clubs.

“But there is now a growing sense of confidence within Manchester United that Sesko will join if the clubs reach an deal. Manchester United’s focus is now on trying to reach an agreement with Leipzig as the club believe Sesko is waiting for them.”

But talkSPORT‘s Andy Townsend doesn’t think Man Utd will be getting the “prolific” striker that they need after being the fifth lowest goalscorers in the Premier League last season.

Townsend said on talkSPORT: “The biggest thing about him to start with is that he’s 6’5”.

“But he’s not a 6’5” in the sense of a target man and just holding it up and knocking things back to people around him.

“He’s a very technical footballer, he looks very two-footed, his finishing ability…he has that technique to strike a ball very sweetly, not all strikers are blessed with that.”

Townsend added: “I don’t think he’s going to be the most prolific that we’ve seen on these shores.

“But if you look at his record in the Bundesliga, and all in with his European performances and cups, he’s 20+ each season. And he’s 22, so he’s a very young man. He certainly looks quick enough.

“How aggressive he is and how aggressive he needs to be [could be questioned], but he’s certainly very gifted technically.”

He continued: “One of the most disappointing things about him is that he doesn’t hold the ball up well enough.

“He’s quite a big boy, but he doesn’t hang on to it very well, he doesn’t seem to protect it and drop it off.”