Man Utd submit ‘first offer’ as Sesko misses training as ‘crazy transfer battle’ with Newcastle heats up

Benjamin Sesko has been linked to Man Utd and Newcastle.

Man Utd have put their ‘first offer’ on the table for Benjamin Sesko as they battle Newcastle for the RB Leipzig striker, according to reports.

The Red Devils are desperate to improve their forward line further after bringing in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd last season with Ruben Amorim’s side finishing in 15th position in the table.

They had been interested in Liam Delap before he moved to Chelsea earlier in the transfer window and now they have chosen to focus their attention on Sesko over Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

Newcastle had a bid worth €80m rejected by RB Leipzig for Sesko as the Bundesliga club were not happy with the structure of the deal despite the Magpies reaching their valuation.

But the Magpies upped their bid for Sesko late on Monday with a package that could reach €90m if all the conditions for the add-ons are met.

READ: Ten-striker transfer domino starts with Sesko to Newcastle and ends with Wissa via Isak to Liverpool

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: ‘Newcastle have sent official bid to RB Leipzig for Benjamin Šeško worth €90m package. €80m plus €10m add-ons on the table from #NUFC. No decision yet from the player.

‘Manchester United confirmed again to RB Leipzig that they will bid if Šeško picks them.’

Another journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, has revealed that Leipzig are ‘expected to accept’ the new offer from Newcastle with Man Utd still yet to make their first bid.

Tavolieri also added on X: ‘EXCL – RB Leipzig now expected to accept €90M deal for Šeško!

‘Newcastle expected to reach a full agreement with RB Leipzig soon. #NUFC now waiting for RBL final approval.

‘As revealed on 2/08 at midnight, Benjamin Šeško decision is to join the Magpies.’

MORE ON MAN UTD ON F365…

👉 Amorim to blame for Sesko wait but good reason emerges amid bizarre Man Utd transfer strategy

👉 Man Utd, Newcastle target Sesko now ‘leaning towards’ one club as ‘two things must happen’

👉 Man Utd ‘really want’ Prem star as ‘interest hasn’t gone away’ but £435k-a-week deal ruled out

And now German newspaper Bild insist that Newcastle’s bid was actually €85m with the bid made up of €80m up front and another €5m in add-ons.

The report adds that Man Utd are ‘really stepping up its efforts’ to sign the Slovenia international too and Leipzig ‘received a first offer from the Reds, with a total value of around 85 million euros’.

Man Utd have now ‘put something on the table’ with the German outlet calling it a ‘crazy transfer battle’ as they reveal that Sesko ‘will not be training with the team on Tuesday afternoon, but will only be training individually due to the current situation’.

Bild continues: ‘What’s next in the Sesko poker game? It’s now up to Sesko to decide what he wants! A bidding war between the two clubs obviously plays into RB Leipzig’s hands, where Sesko’s contract runs until 2029. But the Bundesliga club also needs quick facts to further advance the restructuring.’