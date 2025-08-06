There’s still plenty to do for quite a few Premier League clubs, with the new season kicking off in less than two weeks and the summer transfer window closing on September 1.

As the 2025/26 campaign looms, here is one position each Premier League club should address before the window slams shut.

Arsenal: Left-winger

Mikel Arteta would probably buy another defender with his own money before signing an elite left-sided forward with Stan Kroenke’s. And on that note, Arsenal are being linked with Rennes’ young centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, who recently signed a four-year contract extension.

The Gunners are reportedly prioritising Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze after landing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres. Eze is capable of playing on the left but is naturally a midfielder — either in the hole or in a midfield three.

With that in mind, Arsenal should be pushing for an elite winger. Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, who has fallen down the pecking order in the Spanish capital, is of interest and could be available for around £70million.

This is a huge opportunity Arteta shouldn’t pass up, but we all know he will. To be fair, signing Rodrygo likely requires selling Gabriel Martinelli. Any takers?

Aston Villa: Wide-forward

It’s been a pretty shambolic summer for Aston Villa, who missed out on the Champions League on the last day of the 2024/25 season, bottling it against the 15th-best team in the Premier League: Manchester United.

Unai Emery’s summer signings include Yasin Ozcan (£5.9m), Zepiqueno Redmond (free) and Marco Bizot (undisclosed). Ozcan has already been sent on loan to Anderlecht, bizarrely with an option to buy.

They clearly have a lot of work to do, but seem unable to do it. Profit and Sustainability Rules are holding the club back, with a big sale required to invest in the squad. It’s a shame, considering how fast and impressively the project was advancing.

They’ve lost 2024/25 loanees Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio. Emery needs more firepower in attack. Donyell Malen should get more minutes, but Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers or Jacob Ramsey could leave, while Leon Bailey is expected to be sold.

Bournemouth: Centre-back

We’re slightly miffed by Bournemouth’s lack of transfer activity. They knew Milos Kerkez was leaving and brought in Adrien Truffert early. They failed to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga permanently after a successful loan, so decisively moved for Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic. So far, so proactive.

But after agreeing to sell Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid back in May, they still haven’t signed a central defender. And with Illia Zabarnyi expected to join PSG, there’s no indication that the Cherries are close to signing a player in a position where they’re alarmingly short.

Marcos Senesi will be a big player for Andoni Iraola and currently forms the best partnership with James Hill. Bournemouth have made over £100m from player sales. What are they doing?

Brentford: Wide-forward

Keith Andrews has a difficult job. He’s replacing a club legend in his first managerial role, has lost captain Christian Norgaard, and his two best players in Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

Mbeumo is gone, and Wissa is refusing to show up for training because he feels betrayed and lied to. Not ideal, is it?

With Mbeumo gone and Norgaard replaced by Jordan Henderson, the Bees need to recruit a goalscoring winger. Sorting out the Wissa shambles is also crucial; he’s never playing for Brentford again.

Brighton: Right-back

If the plan isn’t for Ferdi Kadioglu to play there, Brighton should sign a right-back before the summer transfer window closes.

The Seagulls have been busy so far — signing Oliver Boscagli and Diogo Coppola to address centre-back depth and adding Maxim De Cuyper at left-back. Fabian Hurzeler’s team looks very promising, and with a few clubs that finished above them last season in disarray, the German boss will be feeling optimistic heading into 2025/26.

Burnley: Goalkeeper

Scott Parker needs a goalkeeper ASAP after losing James Trafford, who kept an outrageous 29 clean sheets in the Championship last season with an 84.6% save success rate.

Trafford struggled in his only Premier League season, but his year in the second tier did wonders for his career. He’s earned a big-money move back to Manchester City, and now Burnley need a replacement. They’ve been linked with Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka and Wolves’ Sam Johnstone.

Chelsea: Goalkeeper

Transfer addicts Chelsea have done more than enough business this summer, and yet they’re not done. Let’s focus on their goalkeeper situation rather than Xavi Simons or Alejandro Garnacho.

Robert Sanchez — “The Goalkeeper,” as Jamie Carragher calls him — is the main weak link. Let’s not forget he got dropped at Brighton for Jason Steele. Yet he’s still Chelsea’s best keeper. Filip Jorgensen is younger and has time to improve, but he’s clearly second choice, and given Chelsea’s ruthless streak he’ll need to improve a lot this season.

AC Milan’s Mike Maignan was a target before the Club World Cup, but Chelsea were weirdly stingy. A genuine upgrade in a position of need? Let’s haggle. A 17th winger of the window? Take my money!

They probably won’t go back for Maignan until January, but with his Milan contract expiring next summer, a cut-price deal now makes perfect sense if Chelsea want to be serious title contenders.

Crystal Palace: Centre-back

Palace’s European drama has dominated the summer, with Oliver Glasner’s squad looking worryingly short ahead of the new season. It’s been a frustrating window when it should have been fun.

Whether or not Marc Guehi stays, Palace are expected to sign a centre-back. Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande was linked a while ago, but that deal likely hinges on Guehi’s future. With the England defender in the final year of his contract and no extension in sight, the Eagles are expected to cash in. Newcastle and Liverpool are circling…

Everton: Right-winger

David Moyes’ bosses have clearly listened to him – signing a right-winger is an urgent priority. Southampton’s Tyler Dibling is their top target. Everton made a second bid worth £40m on Monday, but Saints are likely to ask for more.

If Dibling proves unattainable, Everton need to move on quickly.

Fulham: Wide forward

The least active Premier League club this summer, Fulham have only signed a back-up goalkeeper despite a glaring need for a winger. Reiss Nelson could return, but it’s hardly inspiring. Craven Cottage has also been mentioned as a possible destination for Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling.

At least Fulham haven’t lost any key players… yet. Several clubs are sniffing around Rodrigo Muniz, and losing him would leave a big hole in Marco Silva’s squad.

Leeds United: Striker

It’s been a positive summer for Championship winners Leeds. They’ve added seven players, including Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri and Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach.

Next on the agenda: a striker.

Aside from Joel Piroe — who isn’t Premier League-proven — Daniel Farke has no reliable options. They’ve been trying, to be fair, but the striker situation remains unresolved. It needs sorting urgently.

Liverpool: Centre-back

Newcastle are reportedly back in for Guehi, which probably means Liverpool will ramp up their interest in the Palace captain. They need him more than they need Alexander Isak, but the latter remains their priority for now.

The only gap in an otherwise imperious Reds squad is at centre-back. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk form one of the best partnerships in world football, but Konate is injury-prone and strongly linked with Real Madrid. That uncertainty, plus Jarell Quansah’s departure, should be enough for Arne Slot to act.

Newcastle had better move fast, or the Premier League champions will add more misery to an already miserable bunch in the north east.

Manchester City: Right-back

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Matheus Nunes is not the long-term answer to Pep Guardiola’s right-back problem. Yes, he’s improving, but he just isn’t the answer. Simple.

Manchester United: Striker

Like many of their rivals, United are working on signing a player in their priority position. They’ve reportedly chosen Benjamin Sesko over Ollie Watkins — which may be smart, but feels awfully familiar. It’s like picking Rasmus Hojlund over Harry Kane, then signing Joshua Zirkzee over Victor Osimhen.

Sesko is a top talent but also wanted by Newcastle. United may need to make sales before bidding, which doesn’t help. It may not be Sesko in the end, but signing a reliable striker is non-negotiable for Ruben Amorim.

Newcastle United: Striker

Eddie Howe will need two strikers if Isak leaves. They’ve been targeting Wissa for a while and are now advancing in their pursuit of Sesko.

Signing Sesko first would open the door for Isak to join Liverpool. Signing Wissa first opens…nothing. But their interest in Sesko remains unless Isak apologises and says he wants to stay.

The original plan was Joao Pedro and Isak playing together. Chelsea signed Pedro, so the plan became Ekitike and Isak. That went awry so now the most realistic scenario is Wissa and Sesko leading the line, while Isak heads to Anfield.

Nottingham Forest: Centre-midfielder

Judging by the links, Forest want a central midfielder and we’re on board. Dan Ndoye has replaced Anthony Elanga, so that issue is sorted. Another winger could arrive, but improving Nuno Espirito Santo’s midfield depth is the priority.

Sunderland: Striker

The newly-promoted Black Cats have been busy, but they’re lacking quality up front. Chelsea’s Marc Guiu looks close to arriving on loan. That’s something, but not enough.

RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda is reportedly under consideration, which would be one of the coups of the summer. It’s probably fantasy, but still.

Tottenham: Attacking midfielder

An attacking midfielder was already the priority — but now it’s urgent, with James Maddison picking up what looks like a serious injury. The poor guy has missed a lot of football already; an ACL tear is the last thing he needs.

Morgan Gibbs-White was a top target even before Maddison’s setback. That deal was nearly done until Forest threatened legal action and Spurs backed off.

Alternatives include Marc Casado, Hayden Hackney, Bilal El Khannouss, Lucas Paqueta, Kobbie Mainoo and Harvey Elliott.

West Ham: Striker

It feels like West Ham need a striker every summer. Callum Wilson isn’t enough and Graham Potter surely knows that. They have plenty of options that feel like they could work. But they need to stop browsing and actually buy one.

Wolves: Goalkeeper

Jose Sa was supposed to be replaced by Sam Johnstone, but has lived to fight another year. We’ll probably see a new goalkeeper arrive, with Johnstone now a target for Burnley.

Wolves also need quality in attacking areas after losing Matheus Cunha, but replacing him won’t be easy. Keep it simple, lads: get a new No.1.

