INEOS ‘accelerate’ £130m double deal as PL star told why he should snub Man City for Man Utd

Man Utd are looking to get two more deals over the line before the transfer window shuts with Carlos Baleba and Gianluigi Donnarumma their top targets, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already signed Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Diego Leon and Benjamin Sesko this summer as they look to transform their fortunes on the pitch.

Ruben Amorim’s attacking areas have been massively boosted and now the Man Utd head coach is looking for reinforcements elsewhere to end the window.

Widespread reports have indicated that a defensive-minded midfielder and a goalkeeper are their two top targets to see out the transfer market this summer.

Brighton midfielder Baleba is the player they want in midfield with the player reportedly keen on a deal but Brighton are not keen to lose him this summer and have reportedly put a £104m price tag on him.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Donnarumma, who is valued at around £26m, is their top target to give Andre Onana some competition and now Football Insider claim that Man Utd are ‘accelerating’ two more signings.

The Red Devils are ‘working on completing an “ambitious” double deal in the latter stages of the transfer window’ for Baleba and Donnarumma but Man Utd ‘must first offload some of their unwanted talent before they can return to the transfer market to strengthen their squad’.

Former Man Utd defender Wes Brown believes the “big heritage and big history” at Old Trafford can keep Baleba out of Man City’s clutches this summer.

Brown told The Metro: “Man United have a big heritage and a big history. You can see with the signings we’ve made that we’re trying to get back to winning ways.

“He’s done really well. He’s a player who has probably been under the radar a little bit. He’s quick, sharp, he has a brilliant left foot, he gets in your face and he can tackle.

“I think he’s the sort of player the manager is looking for in midfield. He’s be very exciting. He’d put a stamp on the midfield along with Bruno Fernandes. He’d be a really positive buy.”

In case Man Utd can’t get a deal for Baleba over the line this summer, Brown reckons the Red Devils should make a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Brown added: “He’s a very nice player – and he’s English as well. He’s got better and better each season. He’s good on the ball.

“He’s a little different to Baleba but when you watch him play he’s got balance and he doesn’t panic. I think either of them would be good additions.”