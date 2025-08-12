Man Utd ‘ready to push to sign’ Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba this summer and are ‘set to submit the first official bid’, according to reports.

The Red Devils have drastically improved their attack this summer with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all joining Ruben Amorim’s squad this summer.

However, there are rumours that Man Utd are not done with signings as the Red Devils want to sign a new midfielder and a goalkeeper before the September 1 deadline.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed recently that Baleba is the ‘top target’ for Man Utd before the end of the window with the Red Devils believing it would be a “fantastic window” if they could also sign a goalkeeper on top of the Brighton midfielder.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Ruben Amorim, during internal meetings they’re having at Manchester United, has been quite clear with the people at the club.

“Super happy with the transfer window; Cunha, Mbeumo, Šeško and also the addition of Diego Leon as a left wingback, and Baleba is the top target now.

“So what Ruben Amorim said [is that he’s] super happy with the market so far but internally he feels if Man United can bring in a midfielder and maybe a goalkeeper, that would be a fantastic window.”

And now Italian journalist Nicola Schira has revealed that Man Utd are ‘ready to push to sign’ Baleba with the Red Devils ‘set to submit the first official bid’ to Brighton.

Schira wrote on X on Monday night: ‘#ManchesterUnited are set to submit the first official bid to #Brighton to try to sign Carlos #Baleba, who has an agreement in principle with #MUFC for a contract until 2030 with the option for 2031. #transfers #mutd.’

Before giving an update on Tuesday morning, he added: ‘#ManchesterUnited consider Carlos #Baleba as a main target and are ready to push to sign him. #MUFC are set to submit the first official bid to #Brighton as revealed today.

‘Baleba has an agreement in principle with #mutd for a contract until 2030 + option for 2031. #transfers.’

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein and Laurie Whitwell also brought an update on Tuesday with Man Utd ‘continuing to explore whether a move’ for Baleba ‘can be agreed this summer’.

Brighton ‘do not intend to sell the 21-year-old in this market’ but Man Utd ‘are determined to reshape Ruben Amorim’s squad as much as possible in his first summer transfer window, and adding a top-level No 6 has been central to the club’s plans’.

The report adds: ‘A number of United players have been in contact with Baleba about a transfer to Old Trafford, explaining the current landscape and ambitions.’

Despite Schira’s update, Ornstein and Whitwell add that Man Utd are ‘not expected to submit a bid for Baleba unless they believe there is a chance of success, with indirect conversations ongoing’.