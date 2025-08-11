Manchester United are set for ‘new talks’ over a move for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

It was revealed on Wednesday that United had made ‘contact’ over a possible move for Baleba through intermediaries, with Ruben Amorim seeing the 21-year-old as the ‘perfect player’ to sit at the base of his midfield.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that while United haven’t been quoted a price for Baleba, Brighton believe he will one day be worth as much as Moises Caicedo.

He said: ‘Brighton’s preference is to keep Carlos Baleba until at least summer 2026. Manchester United have made an enquiry via intermediaries and were not quoted a price. The Brighton hierarchy believe Baleba can be worth as much as Moises Caicedo one day, who the club sold to #CFC for £115m.’

A report earlier this week claimed Manchester City are also looking at Baleba as a possible backup or long-term successor to Rodri, while CaughtOffside report that Liverpool and Tottenham are also ‘keen on’ the Brighton star and have ‘entered the race’ to sign him.

Romano has now provided an update on United’s interest in the midfield destroyer, claiming ‘new talks’ are planned for a player they believe is ‘keen on the move’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester United plan for new talks for Carlos Baleba in the upcoming days. Man United believe Baleba is keen on the move and personal terms won’t be an issue. Contacts follow on Brighton side as deal remains very difficult, but United will try.’

That update follows The Standard’s claim that United have already had ‘an opening offer rejected for Baleba which included young midfielder Toby Collyer in part-exchange’.

And although the Seagulls snubbed that first bid, it’s also thought that they are ‘planning for Baleba’s departure with a succession plan in place’.

