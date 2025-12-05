Infantino pledges football’s unswerving support to Trump – not in our f*cking name

‘You can do what you want!’

In the midst of a gaudy chaotic showbiz draw for the 2026 World Cup that was part Eurovision, part Hunger Games and all deeply unsettling and disingenuous, Gianni Infantino’s mask briefly slipped and the truth accidentally came out as he wheeled Donald Trump out to help draw the teams after 45 minutes of preamble that had mostly been spent gently tonguing the anus of the US president.

Gianni Infantino is a dreadful, insufferable pr*ck – that’s not new information. And if it wasn’t abundantly clear before, the nauseating spectacle of turning the World Cup draw into a fully-fledged Trump Rally highlighted just how very, very far Infantino and FIFA are willing to go to keep the world’s oldest and most volatile toddler happy and stop him smashing the entire tournament to bits under his furious Cheeto fists.

Once you start seeing everything Infantino does through the prism of a desperate parent trying to minimise the risk of the sort of toddler who demands a present on someone else’s birthday throwing a massive tantrum and ruining the whole day, it does start to make a certain ghoulish sense.

‘This is your prize, this is your peace prize,’ Infantino said as if quite literally the most powerful man on the planet was a very small child. ‘There is also a beautiful medal for you that you can wear everywhere you want to go.’ Reports it was in fact made of chocolate are at this time unconfirmed.

Hurriedly inventing and then awarding the FIFA Peace Prize purely to placate the most powerful man on earth after he was SNUBBED by Nobel was a genuinely astonishing sight to behold, the trophy and medal and certificate eventually handed over to a beaming Trump only after a long video that felt eerily reminiscent of the end of the world broadcast from The Day Today, except this one was an attempt to gaslight the entire planet with tales of Trump’s heroic crusade for peace and the many, many wars he has ended or will soon get round to ending any moment now.

Shortly after Trump was awarded his very real Peace Prize, he was joined on the stage by the prime minister of a country he’s said he wants to annexe, and the president of a country he’s threatened to launch strikes against. It was impossible to watch without feeling like you’d overdosed on crazy pills.

As for the trophy itself, well at least it was a small and sober bauble, reflective of its grave importance and the fact it will absolutely definitely for sure be awarded again to someone else next year.

Only joking. It looks like the World Cup if it was in the Upside Down. Which was a bit on the f*cking nose, if you ask us.

We’re often told here on lefty pinko woke soy boy Football365.com to keep politics out of football. We’d be fascinated to know what those people made of this sordid little spectacle. Because you don’t need to be an opponent of Trump’s particular brand of politics and crusade for ‘peace’ to find this kind of unprecedented and unquestioned support from a global sport to a sitting president a dizzying and unmooring experience.

There has never been anything like this. Never has the world’s biggest sport so thoroughly prostrated itself before such a divisive figure. A Rubicon has been crossed here even in the chequered history of FIFA and there is no turning back.

If there was any tiny lingering doubt that this was the Trump World Cup, that was removed today.

Infantino ended the presentation by offering Trump the ongoing and unquestioned support of the entire football community.

Not in our f*cking name.